Swansea tops Wales retirement rankings

Penfold’s analysis places Swansea among the UK’s top ten retirement spots, the highest‑ranked Welsh city for health, safety and affordability.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 17, 2026 at 9:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Swansea has emerged as the highest‑ranked Welsh city for retirement, securing a place in the United Kingdom’s top ten most suitable locations for later life, according to a new analysis by workplace pension provider Penfold.

The study examined 45 major UK cities, measuring life expectancy at age 65, median house prices and recorded crime rates per 1,000 residents, and combined the three pillars into an overall retirement score out of 100.

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Perth topped the national ranking with a perfect score of 100, while Inverness and Stirling followed in second and third place with scores of 93 and 91.3 respectively.

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Both Scottish cities benefit from life expectancies of around 20 years beyond age 65 and low crime levels, complemented by relatively affordable housing.

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Aberdeen entered the top five with a score of 87.1, and Derry in Northern Ireland claimed fifth place with a retirement score of 78.1, each enjoying some of the lowest median house prices in the top ten.

The remaining spots were filled by York (77.5), Swansea (74.8), Exeter (73.9), Plymouth (69.1) and Edinburgh (66.2), with York leading the group for health outcomes.

Swansea’s 74.8 score places it firmly ahead of other Welsh cities, reflecting a balanced performance across health, safety and affordability, and marking the first time a Welsh location has broken into the top ten.

“The highest‑ranked areas tend to combine several strengths, including longer life expectancy, strong health outcomes and low crime rates.” Those factors often prove just as important as affordability when people are choosing where to spend later life.

Choosing your retirement destination isn’t necessarily about the cheapest places to buy a home, but about other surrounding factors. Swansea’s top‑10 finish shows that some of the strongest retirement destinations aren’t necessarily the most expensive or most talked about.

Cardiff and Newport, while still performing well, fell outside the top ten, ranking 21st and 23rd respectively, indicating a gap between the capital and the coastal city of Swansea.

The findings could influence local authorities as they plan services for an ageing population, with particular attention to health provision, transport accessibility and community safety.

Median house prices in Swansea remain modest compared with many English coastal towns, supporting the city’s affordability rating and making home ownership more attainable for retirees on fixed incomes.

Life expectancy data shows residents can expect roughly 19.5 additional years after reaching age 65, a figure that aligns closely with the national average for coastal regions.

Recorded crime in Swansea sits at 45 offences per 1,000 people, a rate that, while higher than the Scottish cities in the top three, is lower than many larger English urban centres.

Penfold’s methodology, which standardises each pillar and applies equal weighting, suggests that Swansea’s overall appeal stems from a harmonious blend of health, safety and cost‑of‑living factors, rather than a single dominant advantage.