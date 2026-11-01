Celtic Freeport names Tam Bardell as growth director

📷 Photo credit: Tenby Today

By Eli Nathan • 🕒 Published: November 1, 2026 at 11:18 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Celtic Freeport has appointed Marine Energy Wales chair Tam Bardell as its new Growth and Partnerships Director, signalling the hub’s move into a fresh phase of delivery. The appointment comes as the freeport seeks to accelerate job creation and support the transition to a low‑carbon economy across South West Wales.

Bardell brings a wealth of experience in business development, energy and strategic infrastructure, honed during his tenure at the Port of Milford Haven and Marine Energy Wales. His track record includes steering large‑scale projects that link maritime assets with renewable energy initiatives.

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At the Port of Milford Haven, Bardell oversaw initiatives that integrated port operations with emerging clean‑energy opportunities, while his leadership at Marine Energy Wales positioned the organisation at the forefront of wave and tidal technology development. These roles have equipped him with the networks and insight needed to attract investment to the Celtic Freeport.

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In his new capacity, Bardell will lead efforts to secure fresh investment, forge strategic partnerships and advance key projects throughout the region. The focus will be on sectors such as floating offshore wind, hydrogen production, advanced manufacturing and port infrastructure.

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Cathy Hall, chief executive of the Celtic Freeport, said, “Tam brings valuable experience, strong regional relationships and a deep understanding of the opportunities ahead.” She added, “He will be a great asset as we continue to progress the Freeport’s ambitious vision.”

The freeport’s overarching aim is to attract major capital into South West Wales, bolstering clean‑energy supply chains and enhancing the region’s industrial base. By concentrating on low‑carbon technologies, the hub hopes to position the area as a leading node in the UK’s net‑zero transition.

Stakeholders see the appointment as a catalyst for expanding the freeport’s portfolio of projects that link renewable generation with export‑oriented manufacturing. Such synergy is expected to generate a cascade of employment opportunities across supply‑chain and support services.

Bardell’s deep regional relationships are viewed as pivotal for aligning local authorities, industry players and academic partners around shared growth objectives. His familiarity with the maritime sector is set to streamline collaboration between port operators and clean‑energy developers.

Analysts anticipate that the director’s focus on partnership building could translate into a measurable rise in job creation, particularly in engineering, construction and technical services linked to the freeport’s projects. The influx of skilled roles is expected to complement existing employment in the Milford Haven area and beyond.

The Celtic Freeport’s strategic plan highlights floating offshore wind farms, hydrogen production facilities and advanced manufacturing clusters as priority areas for development. Bardell will be tasked with translating these priorities into concrete investment pipelines and operational frameworks.

Looking ahead, the freeport aims to deliver its next phase of infrastructure upgrades while cementing its reputation as a hub for sustainable industry. Bardell’s appointment is positioned as a cornerstone of that ambition, providing the leadership needed to navigate complex funding and regulatory landscapes.

Early discussions under his direction have already identified potential partners eager to explore joint ventures in renewable energy and port‑linked manufacturing. These conversations are expected to mature into formal agreements that will underpin the freeport’s growth trajectory over the coming years.

With Tam Bardell at the helm of growth and partnerships, Celtic Freeport is poised to accelerate its contribution to South West Wales’ economic revitalisation and the broader UK low‑carbon agenda. The appointment underscores the freeport’s commitment to delivering tangible benefits for the region’s communities and businesses.