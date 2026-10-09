Music legends and comedy stars set to light up Powys this October

Brass band, 10cc co‑founder, comedian Jimeoin and baroque festivals converge across Powys in October, boosting the region’s cultural calendar.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A string of high‑profile music and comedy events will descend on Powys this October, turning the county into a bustling cultural hub.

The Hafren in Newtown kicks off the programme on Saturday 10 October when Foden’s Band, one of the UK’s most celebrated brass ensembles, takes the stage for an afternoon concert at 3 pm.

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Seven days later, the venue will host Graham Gouldman, co‑founder of the chart‑topping 1970s group 10cc, who is set to perform selections spanning a songwriting career of more than five decades.

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The following evening, Australian‑Irish comic Jimeoin will bring his latest stand‑up show, Ballyhoo, to Newtown, adding a dose of laughter to the week’s musical offerings.

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Just a few miles away, the historic town of Brecon will open its annual Baroque Festival on Friday 16 October, drawing classical enthusiasts from across the country.

The opening weekend will feature a programme of Johann Sebastian Bach cantatas on Friday, followed by a performance by virtuoso recorder player Lucie Horsch and her collaborators on Saturday, alongside a rendition of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos.

Sunday’s line‑up includes The Salt Road concert and a tribute to Renaissance composer John Dowland, highlighted by a recital from acclaimed tenor Ian Bostridge and the early‑music ensemble Fretwork.

Simultaneously, Knighton Festival launches on Friday 16 October, expanding the county’s arts calendar with a screening of the film “H is for Hawk”, the festival’s writing prize event, and the opening of a new exhibition that will underpin a broader series of cultural activities in the town.

Both festivals aim to showcase a blend of historic and contemporary works, offering audiences a diverse range of performances within the county’s picturesque settings.

Organisers of the Brecon Baroque Festival say the event has grown steadily since its inception, now attracting international artists and audiences seeking an immersive baroque experience.

Knighton Festival’s director highlighted the importance of the new exhibition, describing it as a catalyst for community engagement and a platform for emerging local talent.

Local authorities have welcomed the influx of visitors, noting the potential boost to hospitality and retail sectors during the autumn months.

Powys County Council’s cultural development officer confirmed that the events are part of a strategic effort to position the region as a year‑round destination for arts and entertainment.

Transport links to the venues have been bolstered ahead of the busy period, with additional train services to Newtown and Brecon scheduled for the festival dates.

Parking facilities at The Hafren have been expanded to accommodate the expected rise in attendance, while temporary traffic management plans are in place for the town centres of Brecon and Knighton.

Community groups in the area are also set to benefit, with several local schools planning educational workshops linked to the baroque programme and the comedy show.

Tickets for the events are being sold through official box offices and online platforms, with early‑bird pricing available for the festival passes.

Organisers stress that health and safety measures will be observed throughout, adhering to current public‑health guidelines.

The convergence of music legends, comedy stars and baroque specialists promises a vibrant autumn cultural season for Powys, reinforcing the county’s reputation as a thriving centre for the arts.