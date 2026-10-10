Rubicon Garden Rooms opens £500k showroom village

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Rubicon Garden Rooms has opened a £500,000 showroom “village” on Old Hope Road near Penyffordd, a development the company says has driven a 25 per cent rise in sales since relocating from Shotton. The new site, dubbed The Village, comprises ten fully furnished garden rooms that demonstrate the range from home offices and gyms to music rooms and one‑ or two‑bedroom annexes.

Construction took 18 months, converting a derelict farmyard on the Cheshire‑North Wales border into a visitor‑friendly centre just a mile from Junction 36 of the A55. Founder John Lyon, a former aircraft engineer who entered the building trade in 2006 before launching the garden‑room business in 2013, now runs the firm with his son Rob and a team of 25 staff serving customers across north Wales, Cheshire, Merseyside, the Wirral and Shropshire.

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“We have come a long way in the past few years and I am delighted to have the site all set up and finished for customers to come along and have a look and see what we do here,” John said at the opening. He added, “We are selling a lifestyle and the showroom means customers can come here, look at our range and imagine what one of our buildings will look like in their garden.”

“Our staff have worked hard to develop the showroom site, while still at the same time being out on the jobs to generate the revenue we need to keep the business flowing and customers happy,” he continued.

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John explained the impact of the physical space: “You can look at garden rooms online and you will see a pretty picture, but unless you actually stand in it, walk around it, experience the quality of the buildings, it is very hard for people to visualise the end result.”

He noted the commercial effect, saying, “We have had an extremely good reaction from the customers who have already been here, and that is evidenced by the fact that we have enjoyed about a 25 per cent uplift in sales in the last couple of years since we moved from our old base.”

Looking ahead, John said, “As people become more aware that we are here and our showroom centre is now completed, I expect that growth to continue.”

Rob Lyon reflected on the transformation, stating, “When you think about where it has come from and how it started and what it was like when we first moved into it, to have it all finally finished off is brilliant.”

He praised the showroom’s influence on buyers: “Having the showroom makes such a big difference.” Customers who have already been here have all been impressed by what they have seen and they particularly comment on the quality of the buildings we provide.”

Rob added, “I am really proud of what the business has created here and really proud of my dad because I have seen how hard he has worked to get to where he has got to with it.”

The formal opening was attended by Alyn and Deeside MP Sir Mark Tami and Flintshire MS Ken Skates, both highlighting the venture’s significance for the local economy.

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Sir Mark Tami said, “This is my first visit to this site and I must say I am very impressed.”

He continued, “I visited the business at its previous site, and this site is on a different scale.”

“It gives customers a real understanding of the size and scale of the rooms the company provides,” he added. Emphasising the broader impact, he noted, “Companies like Rubicon Garden Rooms are so important to the Welsh economy, all SMEs (Small and Medium‑Sized Enterprises) are, because as well as the big prime companies around here such as Airbus, Toyota and firms on Deeside Industrial Estate, we also need SMEs.”

Ken Skates remarked, “It is an absolute delight to return here and see the showroom site officially opening and seeing the company continuing to grow.”

He stressed the community angle, saying, “It not just about the product they offer their customers, it is about what they do for and with the community in providing local jobs and remaining an important employer in the area.”

The development has created a number of new positions, reinforcing the role of small‑to‑medium enterprises in North Wales’ industrial landscape.

With the showroom now open to the public, Rubicon Garden Rooms expects the increased visibility to sustain its recent sales uplift and further cement its position as a leading supplier of zero‑maintenance garden rooms.