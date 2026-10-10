Legendary manager John Toshack makes emotional return to Swansea City

Toshack, who took charge as player‑manager in March 1978, oversaw three promotions in four seasons, a feat that earned Liverpool legend Bill Shankly’s praise as “manager of the…

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 12:58 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

John Toshack returned to Swansea City on Saturday, marking 45 years since he steered the Swans from Fourth Division to First Division. The former Wales and Real Madrid boss arrived at the Vetch Field pitch ahead of the Championship clash with Norwich City.

Toshack, who took charge as player‑manager in March 1978, oversaw three promotions in four seasons, a feat that earned Liverpool legend Bill Shankly’s praise as “manager of the century”. The visit was orchestrated by documentary filmmaker Pete Jones, whose film “Tosh” chronicles the manager’s meteoric rise.

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“Tosh’s visit this weekend to commemorate 45 years since he took the club to the top of the Football League for the very first time was conceived when I spent a couple of days with the great man at his home in the Spanish hills in June.”

He added that a severe bout of Covid‑19 had kept Toshack away from his “spiritual home” for several years, making the reunion all the more poignant. A handful of surviving members of the 1981 squad, the side that clinched the First Division title, joined the former manager on the sidelines.

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The former players, many of whom have long retired from the game, stood shoulder‑to‑shoulder with Toshack as the Swans prepared to kick off. The match itself saw Swansea sit atop the Championship table, a position that echoes the club’s historic ascent under Toshack’s guidance.

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Vitor Matos, the current head coach, has steered the Swans on a steady climb, prompting Jones to remark that the club is “once again on an upward trajectory”. Fans in the stadium responded with a chorus of chants, waving scarves emblazoned with the club’s crest and the number 45 in tribute to the anniversary.

A banner unfurled across the Vetch Field read “Thank you, John – 45 years of glory”, a visual reminder of the lasting impact of his early tenure. The atmosphere was amplified by the presence of Sky cameras, capturing the emotional moment for a nationwide audience.