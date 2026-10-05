£15 an hour demanded for Wales’ new national care service

Unison urges the Welsh Government to set a £15 hourly minimum for care staff as part of the first pay agreement for the upcoming national care service.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 6:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A union representing care workers says the forthcoming national care service in Wales must start with a minimum wage of £15 an hour for staff.

Unison’s latest survey, which gathered responses from more than 700 care employees, found that 78 per cent rank that figure as their top priority.

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The poll also placed full occupational sick pay and proper payment for sleep‑in shifts among the three highest concerns for the workforce.

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Welsh ministers are now preparing to fund the first pay agreement that will underpin the new service, a step that Unison says should be backed by clear investment.

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Unison argues that a higher wage would enable providers to recruit new staff and retain experienced workers, easing pressure on families and the NHS.

The union is urging the government to set a definitive timetable for establishing a social‑care negotiating body, which would be tasked with agreeing minimum pay and other conditions.

“A properly funded national care service should be free from profit, with decent and consistent employment standards for staff across the country,” the union said in a statement.

Jess Turner, Unison Cymru regional secretary, added: “Wales cannot build a national care service on poverty pay.”

“Care workers have made it clear £15 an hour is the starting point, alongside decent sick pay and conditions.”

“A properly funded fair pay agreement can begin to turn care into the valued profession it should be.”

“Better wages would help keep experienced staff, provide greater continuity for people who rely on care and ease pressure on families and the NHS.”

“Ministers must now establish the negotiating body and put the necessary funding behind what represents the first pay agreement in the sector.”

“This will form the foundation for a national care service that’s free from profit and delivers quality care for people across Wales.”

Unison’s call comes as the Welsh Government outlines plans for a national framework that would bring together health and social‑care services under a single umbrella.

Officials have indicated that the first pay agreement will set the baseline for wages, but have not yet disclosed the exact timeline for its implementation.

Industry observers note that the £15 an hour demand exceeds the current average hourly rate for care staff in Wales, which sits around £11‑£12.

Employers have warned that a sudden increase could strain budgets, particularly for smaller providers already operating on thin margins.

Unison counters that without competitive pay, recruitment and retention challenges will worsen, leading to higher costs for the health system in the long run.

The union’s data also suggests that many workers are currently on zero‑hour contracts or receive only part‑time hours, further highlighting the need for stable, full‑time employment.

As the debate continues, the Welsh Government has pledged to consult with unions, local authorities and care providers before finalising the pay structure.

Stakeholders are expected to meet in the coming weeks to discuss the negotiating body’s remit, funding arrangements and the broader vision for a profit‑free national care service.

Should the £15 an hour benchmark be adopted, it would mark a significant shift in public sector pay policy and could set a precedent for other devolved administrations.

For now, Unison maintains that the wage figure is non‑negotiable if the new service is to attract and retain a skilled workforce capable of delivering high‑quality care across Wales.