Visiting restricted on Bronllys Hospital ward after scabies cases

Powys Teaching Health Board limits visits to Llewelyn Ward as a precautionary response to a small scabies outbreak, with patients and staff receiving treatment.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 10:00 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Visiting has been temporarily restricted on Llewelyn Ward at Bronllys Hospital after a small number of scabies cases were confirmed, Powys Teaching Health Board announced.

The precautionary step is intended to prevent any further spread while patients and staff on the ward receive treatment.

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Board officials said the outbreak involves only a few individuals, but have acted swiftly to protect vulnerable patients.

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Gareth Thomas, Head of Nursing for Infection Prevention and Control, explained the board’s response.

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“Although the number of cases remains low, we have taken the proactive decision to treat patients and staff on the ward to prevent any further spread.” Scabies is a common and treatable skin condition, and these measures are being implemented as a precaution to protect our patients, staff and visitors.

Scabies is caused by the microscopic Sarcoptes scabiei mite, which burrows into the skin and triggers intense itching.

The condition spreads most often through prolonged skin‑to‑skin contact, but can also be transmitted via shared bedding, clothing or towels.

Both adults and children are susceptible, and the mite does not discriminate on the basis of personal hygiene.

Standard treatment involves prescribed topical creams or lotions applied to the whole body, usually over a 24‑hour period, followed by a second application a week later.

All patients identified on Llewelyn Ward have been placed on the treatment regimen, and staff members with close contact have received the same medication as a precaution.

Infection control nurses are conducting daily checks of the ward to ensure that the treatment protocol is being followed correctly.

Powys Teaching Health Board stressed that the risk to the wider public remains low, as the outbreak is confined to a single ward.

Local health officials are monitoring the situation closely and will lift the visiting restriction once the board confirms that no new cases have emerged.

Bronllys Hospital, a community facility serving the Powys region, has a long‑standing reputation for delivering acute and rehabilitation services to a dispersed rural population.

The board’s swift action reflects its broader commitment to infection prevention across all of its sites, following national guidance on managing contagious skin conditions.

Families are thanked for their patience, and the board reiterated that the measures are temporary and aimed at safeguarding patient health.