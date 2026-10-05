Sands nightclub in Saundersfoot shuts permanently

Popular Saundersfoot venue Sands Nightclub has reportedly closed, ending a key nightlife hub for locals and tourists alike.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 10:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Sands Nightclub on Milford Street in Saundersfoot has reportedly shut its doors for good, ending a decade‑long presence in the town’s nightlife.

The venue, long a staple for locals and tourists alike, still appears online as operating, but recent checks reveal no activity beyond a final social‑media post on 30 September.

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The post advertised an “Autumnal mega drinks promotion this Saturday night.” Dance floor fillers.

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Great party vibe. 11pm til late,” suggesting a last‑minute push for patrons.

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Earlier this year the club announced on its Facebook page that it would run “limited hours in winter with more nights open in summer” and that the space could be hired for private events.

Since that announcement, no further events have been listed and the club’s website remains static, prompting speculation that the business has ceased operations.

Local residents have taken to social platforms to voice disappointment, noting the loss of a venue that catered to a broad age range.

One Tripadvisor reviewer described the club as “a great night out”, highlighting its appeal across generations.

Another reviewer praised the venue’s affordability, writing, “The drinks are reasonably priced, there’s many booths and seats and VIP areas,” and added, “It also seems to be for all ages with a mix of young and older adults.”

A further comment lauded the ambience, stating, “Amazing music, tidy, and you can get food on the way out saving time and getting cold.”

Patrons have noted that the club’s layout, with multiple booths and a dedicated VIP section, set it apart from other local bars.

Its location on Milford Street placed it within walking distance of the town’s promenade, making it a convenient stop for evening revelers.

Tourists staying in nearby holiday parks have frequently cited Sands as a go‑to spot for late‑night entertainment after a day on the coast.

The closure arrives at a time when Pembrokeshire’s hospitality sector is navigating post‑pandemic recovery and a competitive leisure market.

Industry observers have pointed out that smaller venues often face challenges securing consistent staffing and maintaining profitability during off‑season periods.

While no official statement has been released by the owners, the absence of bookings and the static online presence suggest a definitive shutdown.

Local council representatives have not commented on the closure, but they confirmed that the premises remain listed as a commercial property.

Neighbouring businesses reported a dip in footfall on Saturday evenings, traditionally the busiest period for the nightclub.

Community groups have begun discussing potential alternative uses for the space, ranging from a community hub to a pop‑up market.

For now, the future of the Milford Street site remains uncertain, with the building standing empty as the town adjusts to the loss.

Residents and visitors alike will need to seek other venues for late‑night music and dancing, reshaping the social landscape of Saundersfoot.