Impala to shut Milford Haven terminal by end‑2026

Impala Terminals will cease commercial activity at its Milford Haven site in December 2026, launching a demobilisation programme and a review of future uses.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:00 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Impala Terminals has announced that its Milford Haven fuel terminal will cease commercial operations at the end of December 2026 after a failed bid to secure a new contract.

The decision follows a period of “challenging market conditions, customer requirements and wider global economic factors”, the company said.

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Impala added that “we have worked hard to avoid this, but sadly there is no economic alternative”.

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A formal consultation process with the 43‑strong workforce has begun, with the firm pledging support for affected staff.

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The demobilisation and decommissioning programme will run for between one and two years, during which a core team will remain on site.

Impala has launched a review to explore alternative uses for the site, acknowledging its long‑standing role in the Milford Haven Waterway’s energy landscape.

The terminal, originally operated by Puma Energy, became part of Impala following a restructuring that involved commodities group Trafigura.

For decades the facility has acted as a key fuel storage and distribution hub for west Wales, handling diesel, gasoline and aviation fuel for regional customers.

Impala clarified that the shutdown does not affect the separate MorGen hydrogen project located on the same complex, which secured its final investment decision earlier this year and remains under development.

Local authorities and industry bodies have been notified of the upcoming decommissioning, with expectations that the site’s infrastructure could be repurposed for emerging energy technologies.

The closure will mark the end of an era for a terminal that has underpinned the supply chain for commercial fleets, maritime traffic and inland distribution across the south‑west.