Rudry sauna plan resubmitted after council rejection

The original proposal was rejected on the grounds that the development could “result in an urbanising and incongruous intrusion into the open countryside”, council officers wrote.

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A revised planning application for a wooden sauna has been lodged for a field beside Rudry’s parish hall after Caerphilly County Borough Council turned down an earlier bid.

The original proposal was rejected on the grounds that the development could “result in an urbanising and incongruous intrusion into the open countryside”, council officers wrote.

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Planners also highlighted “insufficient” information on how noise and disturbance would be managed, deeming the submission incomplete.

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Woodchill Community Interest Company, the applicant, now seeks permission for a pre‑built wooden sauna, a modest storage shed and a decking area.

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The site lies adjacent to the village hall on a plot that currently forms part of the open countryside and is visible from a public right of way.

Only one objection was recorded during the initial consultation, with the complainant citing the visual impact of the structure.

In the new submission, Woodchill’s planning agents at Dell Designs Ltd argue that revisions address the council’s earlier concerns.

The revised scheme proposes the area be “defined by native hedgerow planting”, a measure intended to blend the development with its rural surroundings.

Additionally, the “wellness area” has been shifted to a lower piece of land further from the roadside, reducing its prominence from the public footpath.

The council’s planning department has placed the application out for public consultation, inviting comments from local residents and interest groups.

All submissions can be examined on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 26/0630/FULL.

Caerphilly planners have not yet issued a decision, noting that the consultation period will allow them to assess whether the amended plans sufficiently mitigate visual and acoustic concerns.

Woodchill CIC describes the venture as a “well‑being hub” intended to serve both locals and visitors seeking a rural sauna experience.

The company asserts that the wooden structure will be prefabricated off‑site, minimising on‑site construction disturbance.

Local councillors have been asked to weigh in on the proposal, with some expressing caution over potential traffic increase on the narrow lane leading to the hall.

Transport assessments submitted with the new application indicate that the site is accessed via a single‑track road, and that parking will be limited to the existing village hall car park.

Environmental officers have been tasked with reviewing the hedgerow planting plan to ensure it complies with regional biodiversity guidelines.

The planning officers’ report notes that the revised layout places the sauna at least 15 metres from the public right of way, a distance greater than the original 8 metres.

Noise mitigation measures outlined include acoustic insulation within the sauna walls and a stipulated operating schedule that limits use to daylight hours.

Community groups have been encouraged to submit feedback before the closing date, which falls in two weeks.

Should the council grant permission, the sauna could become the first purpose‑built wellness facility of its kind in the Caerphilly borough.

Opponents warn that the development may set a precedent for further “urbanising” projects in the surrounding countryside.

Supporters argue that the venture could boost local tourism and provide a modest economic uplift for Rudry.

The council will publish its decision after weighing the revised plans against the original objections and the broader planning policy for rural development.

Stakeholders are awaiting the outcome, which will determine whether the wooden sauna will join the village hall’s amenities or remain a rejected proposal.