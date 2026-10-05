Teen snaps photo with Wales star Harry Wilson at village match

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A fifteen‑year‑old Newtown teenager captured a photo with Wales and Leeds United midfielder Harry Wilson after the player turned up at a Cymru North fixture in Llanuwchllyn.

Sam Christofides, who plays for Caersws Under‑16s, was watching his club’s first‑team side take on the hosts at Cae Llan when a family member tipped him off.

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“At half‑time [Caersws FC goalkeeper coach] Uncle Dave said to me, ‘Harry Wilson’s here, he’s just down there’,” Sam recalled.

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Wilson, who recently signed for Leeds United and features in the Premier League, was on the ground to support a friend playing for Llanuwchllyn.

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Seizing the chance, the teen approached the Wales star and asked for a picture.

“I went to see him and I said, ‘Can I have a picture?’ So he said, ‘Yeah’.” And then that was it,” he said.

The meeting left Sam “just playing it usual”, he added with a laugh.

What struck him most was the player’s approachability.

“He just seemed like a really nice guy, to be honest,” Sam said.

Wilson’s presence coincided with a dominant performance from Caersws, who recorded a 5‑2 victory over Llanuwchllyn.

For the teenager, the encounter felt like meeting “one of the great players in football right now, probably Wales’ best player at the moment, just signed for Leeds, plays in the Premier League, and I just met him.” Seems pretty cool.”

News of the surprise appearance spread quickly through the crowd.

“They were saying, ‘How did you meet him?’ and ‘Why was he there?’ – those sort of things,” Sam explained.

Llanuwchllyn’s club posted photographs on social media, confirming the unexpected visit.

“We had an unexpected visit by a Welsh star at Cae Llan today.” Thanks for the support, Harry,” the club wrote.

The match also saw former Manchester United Women player Mared Griffiths in attendance, described by the hosts as “one of the greats of Welsh and Manchester United women’s football”.

Local supporters praised Wilson’s willingness to engage with grassroots football, noting the boost it gave to young players.

Caersws coach highlighted the importance of senior players showing up at community games, saying it “reinforces the pathway from village pitches to the professional stage”.

Harry Wilson, who has earned over 30 caps for Wales, has become a regular figure in the national side’s midfield.

His recent move to Leeds United has seen him feature regularly in the English top flight, adding to his profile among aspiring Welsh footballers.

Sam’s photo with Wilson quickly circulated among his peers, with many expressing admiration for the teenager’s composure.

“It was a bit surreal, but I just wanted a memory of the day,” Sam said, holding up the snapshot taken at half‑time.

The meeting underscores the close ties between professional and grassroots football in Wales, where community clubs often host national stars.

Llanuwchllyn’s chairman noted that such visits “highlight the passion that runs through Welsh football from the smallest village grounds to the biggest stadiums”.

As the season progresses, Caersws will look to build on their five‑goal haul, while Wilson continues his campaign with Leeds United and the Wales squad.

For Sam Christofides, the day will remain a highlight of his teenage years, a reminder that “just playing it usual” can sometimes lead to unforgettable moments.