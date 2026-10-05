Llandrindod Wells ranks among UK’s luckiest lottery towns

The LD postcode sits seventh in the league table, with one millionaire for every 5,142 adults since the lottery began in 1994.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 11:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Llandrindod Wells has been named the only Welsh postcode to feature in the National Lottery’s top ten for millionaires per head of adult population.

The LD postcode sits seventh in the league table, with one millionaire for every 5,142 adults since the lottery began in 1994.

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Allwyn’s winners‑experience lead, Kathy Garrett, said: “One of the things we love most about The National Lottery is seeing luck turn up in every corner of the UK.” From big cities to small towns, we’ve celebrated thousands of life‑changing wins over the years, and these figures show that there is no single postcode for luck.

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More than 8,000 people have become millionaires since launch, and every draw creates the possibility that the next big winner could come from anywhere.”

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The analysis, based on more than three decades of data, counted both publicity and non‑publicity winners.

Across the United Kingdom, the lottery has created over 8,000 millionaires, with Birmingham leading the total count at 234 since 1994.

Belfast follows with 202 new millionaires, while Glasgow ranks third with 178.

Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff, Peterborough and Leicester round out the top ten cities by sheer number of winners.

When the figures are adjusted for population size, Scotland’s Motherwell tops the per‑capita list, delivering one millionaire for every 4,156 adults.

Watford and Liverpool take the second and third spots respectively, with Dumfries, Romford and Durham also featuring among the leading areas.

Llandrindod Wells is the sole Welsh entry, underscoring the town’s reputation as a hotspot of lottery luck.

The National Lottery reported that 397 new millionaires were created in 2025 alone.

Since 2023, Manchester has produced the highest number of recent millionaires – 30 – followed closely by Liverpool with 29 and Birmingham with 27.

Belfast, Portsmouth, Leicester, Glasgow, Nottingham, Peterborough and Swansea also appear in the top ten for new wins over the same period.

Considering recent years, Sunderland, Darlington, Durham, Wigan and York have emerged as standout locations for millionaire winners.

Beyond the seven‑figure prizes, more than 46,500 players have claimed winnings of £50,000 or more since the lottery’s inception.

Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle and Belfast each boast over 1,000 of these high‑tier winners.

Galashiels leads the UK for £50,000‑plus wins per capita, with one in every 792 adults having secured such a prize.

Romford, Sunderland, Cleveland, Perth and Dundee also rank highly for mid‑range winnings per adult.

The data illustrates that lottery fortune is widely dispersed, with no single region dominating the overall picture.

Nevertheless, Llandrindod Wells’ per‑capita performance places the market town firmly among the country’s luckiest locales.