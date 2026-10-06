Milford Haven cadets invite youth to join National Cadets Week

Milford Haven Sea Cadets welcome 13‑plus youngsters to explore navigation, leadership and adventure during National Cadets Week.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 12:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Milford Haven’s Royal Marine Cadets are opening their doors to young people as National Cadets Week kicks off across the UK from 5 to 11 October.

The local unit is inviting enquiries from prospective cadets aged 13 and over, as well as their families, to discover a programme that blends adventure, skill development and community spirit.

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Activities range from map and compass navigation to expedition planning, giving participants a chance to build confidence and forge new friendships.

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Training covers fieldcraft, navigation, first‑aid, leadership and teamwork, complemented by camps, adventurous outings and ceremonial duties.

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Cadets can work towards recognised qualifications such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and BTEC certificates, depending on age and eligibility.

These credentials are presented as valuable assets when applying for college, university, apprenticeships or employment.

The Milford Haven unit stresses that no prior military experience or knowledge of marching, navigation or fieldcraft is required.

All that is needed, according to the organisers, is a willingness to learn, take part and try unfamiliar activities.

As cadets progress, they are encouraged to assume greater responsibility, helping to organise events and supporting younger members.

This progression is designed to develop leadership and communication skills that are transferable to any future career path.

While some participants may later consider a career in the Armed Forces, the unit highlights that the skills gained are useful regardless of the direction chosen.

One young cadet described the experience of completing a demanding expedition as a personal milestone.

Another highlighted the confidence gained from learning first‑aid and leading a group for the first time.

National Cadets Week celebrates the contributions of cadets and adult volunteers nationwide, showcasing the breadth of opportunities on offer.

Locally, the Milford Haven Sea Cadets hope the week will inspire more families to explore the activities available on their doorstep.

The invitation comes at a time when youth organisations across Wales are seeking to engage more young people in structured, skill‑building programmes.

By offering a blend of adventure, practical training and recognised qualifications, the Milford Haven cadets aim to provide a supportive environment for personal growth.

Parents and carers are encouraged to consider the cadet experience as a complement to academic pursuits, offering a balanced development of both mind and body.

The unit’s recruitment drive aligns with the broader objectives of National Cadets Week, which seeks to highlight the role of cadet forces in fostering civic responsibility and community cohesion.

With the week’s activities set to run throughout the town, the cadets plan a series of public demonstrations and open days to showcase their training.

These events will give the community a chance to see the skills in action, from navigation drills to ceremonial parades.

Local schools have been invited to attend, providing students with a first‑hand look at the cadet programme.

Organisers hope that exposure will translate into increased enrolment for the coming year.

All interested parties are reminded that the cadet experience is open to anyone aged 13 or over, regardless of background or prior experience.

The Milford Haven Sea Cadets remain committed to offering a safe, inclusive and challenging environment for young people to develop.

As National Cadets Week unfolds, the unit will continue to promote the benefits of cadet life, emphasizing personal development, teamwork and community service.

For further details, enquiries can be directed to the recruitment email or the unit’s online platforms.