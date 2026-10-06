Mike Knight honoured for transforming Newport women’s cricket

Volunteer Mike Knight receives Cricket Wales award for nearly two decades of building Newport into a leading centre for women’s and girls’ cricket.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Mike Knight has been named Cricket Wales’ Anna Harris Women’s Club Volunteer of the Year, recognising almost twenty years of work that turned Newport Cricket Club into a flagship for female cricket in Wales.

The accolade was presented at the Cricket Wales Presentation Dinner, where Knight’s long‑standing service was highlighted as a catalyst for the club’s thriving women’s and girls’ programme.

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Newport Cricket Club launched its dedicated women’s section in 2009 as part of its 175th anniversary celebrations, at a time when local opportunities for female players were scarce.

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Becky Thomas, who leads the club’s women’s and girls’ section, said: “Mike’s passion and commitment have been instrumental in making women’s and girls’ cricket at Newport what it is today.” He has created opportunities for generations of players to enjoy the game, develop their talent and achieve at the highest level.”

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Thomas added that the award “reflects the huge difference he continues to make both at the club and across the wider game in Wales.”

Knight’s vision saw Newport become one of the first clubs in the region to establish a structured pathway for female cricketers, from grassroots to elite levels.

In 2013 the Newport Women’s side captured the UK Premier League National Championship, while the under‑13 girls were crowned UK Lady Taverners National Champions and the under‑15s finished as national runners‑up.

The following year the club added two UK Lady Taverners Cups to its trophy cabinet, with both the under‑13 and under‑15 teams lifting the cups.

Newport’s women’s team maintained its high standards, finishing third nationally in 2015 and reaching the final in 2017, where they were runners‑up.

That same 2017 season saw the under‑15 girls place fourth at the UK Lady Taverners National Finals, and in 2018 the under‑13s secured a third‑place finish in the competition.

More recently, the under‑14 girls claimed the inaugural Welsh U14 Girls Cup in 2026, underscoring the depth of talent nurtured under Knight’s guidance.

Players developed at Newport have progressed to senior county and regional sides, including Glamorgan Women, Wales Women and Western Storm, with several earning places in England squads and junior age‑group teams.

Despite the award celebrating past achievements, the club’s programme continues to expand, fielding girls’ teams at under‑10, under‑11, under‑12, under‑13, under‑14 and under‑16 levels, alongside two women’s hardball sides.

A Girls Academy and a winter‑only training programme for girls further demonstrate Newport’s commitment to providing year‑round development pathways.

Knight remains actively involved with the junior squads, often seen coaching on the field and mentoring emerging talent.

His dedication has set a benchmark for other clubs across Wales, illustrating how sustained volunteer effort can transform community sport.

As Newport Cricket Club looks ahead, the focus remains on nurturing the next generation of female cricketers and sustaining the high standards that have become synonymous with the club’s name.