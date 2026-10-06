Pembrokeshire pensioner admits six‑month stalking of ex‑partner

80‑year‑old Colin Burlow pleaded guilty to stalking Linda Willey after a six‑month campaign of calls, visits and gifts, prompting a court adjournment for sentencing.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 5:09 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Colin Burlow, an 80‑year‑old from Templeton, Pembrokeshire, pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court to stalking his former partner, Linda Willey, over a six‑month period.

The court heard the harassment began on 1 April 2024, shortly after the couple’s relationship ended.

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According to Crown Prosecutor Abigail Jackson, the defendant “became verbally aggressive and repeatedly attended her address, despite knowing she no longer wanted correspondence with him,” she said.

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Jackson added that “He would beep his horn, ring her doorbell and call her numerous times.” She answered in order to keep the peace.”

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Willey, who had been living at a property in Haverfordwest, reported that Burlow’s visits continued despite her clear requests for no further contact.

She eventually sold the house and moved into rented accommodation in an effort to escape the unwanted attention.

In July 2024, Burlow allegedly obtained the new address and began leaving fresh flowers and strawberries outside the property, prompting Willey to involve the police.

Jackson said, “He then began leaving fresh flowers and strawberries outside her property, at which point she contacted the police and the contact eventually stopped.”

Solicitor Michael Kelleher, representing Burlow, described the relationship as “difficult,” noting that “she was seeing the defendant during the day and another gentleman at night.”

Kelleher also informed the court that Burlow had had no contact with Willey since May 2025.

The magistrate, Paul Conlon, adjourned sentencing to allow the probation service to prepare a pre‑sentence report.

Burlow was released on conditional bail with a clear order that he must not contact Willey in any form.

The case highlights the challenges faced by older adults both as victims and perpetrators of domestic‑related offences.

Local police recorded the complaints and intervened after the delivery of gifts, which marked the final escalation of the stalking campaign.

Willey’s decision to move and later involve law enforcement underscores the limited options available to individuals seeking to protect themselves from persistent harassment.

Legal experts note that the Crown Court’s approach to stalking cases has increasingly focused on victim safety and swift judicial response.

While sentencing remains pending, the court’s decision to postpone reflects the need for a thorough assessment of appropriate custodial or community measures.

The incident adds to a growing awareness of stalking as a serious offence, irrespective of the ages of those involved.

Further updates will be provided once the pre‑sentence report is completed and a final judgment is handed down.