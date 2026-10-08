Councillor Tudor backs businesses and heritage in Haverfordwest

Thomas Tudor highlights new eateries, independent shops and heritage projects while urging improvements to transport and public spaces in Haverfordwest.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 2:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Castle Ward county councillor Thomas Tudor has spent recent weeks criss‑crossing Haverfordwest, meeting shop owners, heritage volunteers and new investors. His itinerary has taken in independent retailers, community events and the town’s emerging transport hub, offering a snapshot of the county town’s commercial and cultural pulse.

At Wild Woods on the Old Bridge, the councillor praised the handcrafted wooden sculptures and personalised gifts on offer. “My family have bought gifts from the business since it was established in Haverfordwest,” he said.

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Owner Dave Wood welcomed the endorsement, noting a steady flow of local customers drawn to the shop’s bespoke products.

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Further along Quay Street, Tudor stopped outside Beachy’s Desserts to commend the staff for keeping the pavement spotless. He described their efforts as “an example of community cooperation and pride in the town centre”.

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The gesture, he added, reflects a wider ethos of residents taking ownership of public spaces.

New investment has also featured prominently in his updates. On 3 October, Tudor announced that Jenny Camilo and Lokky Cheung, the latest owners of the former Dragon and Pearl premises, aim to open a restaurant within roughly six months.

“They are hoping to open a restaurant in approximately six months,” he said, adding that the cuisine could range from Chinese to Japanese, Thai or a blend of Asian flavours. While a firm opening date remains unconfirmed, the councillor welcomed the prospect as a boost for the town’s dining scene.

Other visits have highlighted the resilience of independent traders.

He toured KJ Prints in the Hole in the Wall, praised the bespoke printing services, and later stopped at Haverfordwest Grocers on Dew Street, noting the shop’s role in supplying daily essentials to locals. The Castle Hotel and Pub Sport Services Ltd also featured on his route, underscoring the mix of hospitality and leisure venues that sustain the town centre.

Beyond commerce, Tudor has been active in heritage initiatives. In September he joined a printmaking workshop organised by Haverfordwest Heritage at St Mary’s Church, producing a commemorative coaster.

Participants learned about medals awarded to dignitaries when the Temperance Hall was founded in 1888, linking contemporary craft to historic celebration. The councillor has also attended meetings concerning Haverfordwest Castle, reinforcing the link between preservation and tourism.

Community engagement has featured at the Pembrokeshire County Show, where Tudor took part in a breakfast reception marking the International Year of the Woman Farmer. The event highlighted women’s contributions to farming, with representatives from NFU Cymru, the Farmers’ Union of Wales and the DPJ Foundation in attendance.

He has also met local policing representatives to discuss resident concerns, ranging from anti‑social behaviour to road safety. Transport regeneration formed another pillar of his recent activity.

Tudor was present for the opening of the new Riverside Public Transport Interchange in September and returned weeks later to observe buses using the facility. The interchange is intended to improve connectivity across the county, linking Haverfordwest with surrounding villages and coastal towns.

At the same time, he has flagged everyday infrastructure issues, urging council engineers to address potholes, pedestrian routes and pavement maintenance. His correspondence has shone a light on the work of community groups, volunteers and small businesses that might otherwise escape notice.

By documenting these visits, Tudor aims to give a voice to the diverse actors shaping Haverfordwest’s future. From handcrafted gifts to heritage workshops, from new restaurant concepts to transport upgrades, the councillor’s busy schedule reflects a town in the midst of renewal.

Local residents and entrepreneurs alike have welcomed the attention, seeing it as validation of their contributions to the town’s vibrancy. As Haverfordwest continues to balance preservation with progress, the council’s on‑the‑ground approach offers a transparent record of ongoing development.

Stakeholders anticipate that the combined efforts of business owners, heritage volunteers and council representatives will sustain the town’s growth well into the next decade.