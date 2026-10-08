Conservative leader Badenoch tours Newport galvanising plant

Kemi Badenoch and senior Welsh politicians meet industry leaders at Newport Galvanizers to discuss recruitment, tariffs and growth.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 1:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Party leader, arrived at Newport Galvanizers Ltd on Thursday for a business roundtable that brought together senior politicians and regional industry figures.

The South Wales plant, part of the Wedge Group Galvanizing Ltd network, hosted the delegation alongside shadow secretary of state for Wales Mims Davies and Casnewydd Islwyn MS Natasha Asghar.

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Edward Saville, area manager at Newport Galvanizers, welcomed the guests and led a tour of the hot‑dip galvanising facility.

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“We were really pleased to welcome Kemi, Mims and Natasha to our site,” Saville said.

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During the visit, the politicians outlined the Conservative Party’s business‑focused policy agenda, stressing the need to lower energy costs, cut tax, reduce red tape and create a more flexible labour market.

Representatives from the manufacturing sector raised concerns about recruitment shortages, noting that skilled labour remains scarce across South Wales.

Tariff pressures were also discussed, with industry leaders warning that rising import duties could erode the competitiveness of UK‑made components.

Saville highlighted the firm’s long‑standing contribution to the regional economy, noting that Wedge Group Galvanizing Ltd has operated for more than 155 years and now runs 15 sites nationwide.

“It was a very interesting visit and we thank our fellow business community for joining us in welcoming them to Newport,” Saville added.

Business rates featured prominently on the agenda, with delegates urging the government to review the current valuation system that they say penalises manufacturers.

The M4 relief road project was another focal point, with participants arguing that improved transport links would ease freight congestion and support supply‑chain efficiency.

Apprenticeship schemes in engineering and manufacturing were championed by both politicians and business leaders, who stressed the importance of nurturing the next generation of skilled workers.

Ms Davies, shadow secretary for Wales, reiterated the party’s commitment to expanding apprenticeship funding and streamlining training pathways.

Ms Asghar, the Senedd member for Casnewydd Islwyn, called for greater collaboration between local authorities and industry to address skills gaps.

In response, Badenoch pledged to work with the Department for Business and Trade to ensure that policy measures align with the needs of manufacturers.

She also signalled a willingness to explore targeted tax reliefs for firms investing in green technologies, a move she said could boost the sector’s sustainability agenda.

Industry participants, including Chris Reeks of Fentrade Ltd, welcomed the prospect of reduced regulatory burdens, describing them as “a vital step towards restoring confidence in the market”.

Laura Jones of Acrow Global Limited highlighted the importance of stable supply chains, noting that any disruption to raw‑material imports could have a knock‑on effect on project timelines.

Ian Hoppe of Braithwaite warned that without decisive action on energy pricing, manufacturers could face mounting operational costs.

Businessman Tony Kear, who has invested in several South Wales ventures, urged the government to consider a regional incentives package to attract further investment.

The roundtable concluded with a consensus that coordinated action on recruitment, tariffs, business rates and infrastructure is essential for the sector’s growth.

Observers noted that the visit underscored the strategic importance of Newport’s manufacturing base within the broader Welsh economy.

Wedge Group Galvanizing Ltd, with its extensive network of facilities, remains a key employer in the region, providing jobs for hundreds of local residents.

As the delegation departed, Saville expressed optimism that the dialogue would translate into concrete policy support for the industry.

“We look forward to continued engagement with government to ensure that Newport’s manufacturing future is secure and thriving,” he said.