Senior nurse wins Commonwealth powerlifting silver for Wales

Olu Akanro, who works in adult mental health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, lifted a combined total of 672.5 kg, a new national benchmark.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 1:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A senior nurse from Gwent has secured a silver medal for Wales at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Winnipeg, Canada, while also breaking three Welsh records.

Olu Akanro, who works in adult mental health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, lifted a combined total of 672.5 kg, a new national benchmark.

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The 2024 championship saw him compete in the heavyweight division, where his performance placed him second overall.

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“It was an incredible honour to be selected to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Championships,” Mr Akanro said.

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He added, “Balancing a demanding role in mental health services with training has been challenging at times, but it has all been worthwhile.”

“I’m proud to have brought home a silver medal and to have set three Welsh records along the way.”

His squat lift of 250 kg set a fresh Welsh record, while a 180 kg bench press also eclipsed the previous national best.

The deadlift of 242.5 kg secured third place in that lift and contributed to his overall total.

The combined total of 672.5 kg not only earned him silver but also established a new Welsh record for the total lift.

Mr Akanro serves as senior nurse on the Ty‑Cyfannol and Carn‑y‑Cefn wards within the Caerphilly Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team and is currently acting lead nurse for adult mental health.

He has been employed by the health board since April 2012 and brings more than two decades of NHS experience.

Colleagues across the board congratulated him, highlighting his dedication to both patient care and athletic excellence.

A health‑board spokesperson remarked, “Congratulations, Olu, on an outstanding achievement and for flying the flag for Wales and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.”

Mr Akanro has trained in the gym for many years, but his competitive powerlifting career began only two years ago.

Despite the relatively short competitive history, his disciplined regimen enabled him to contend with some of the sport’s strongest athletes.

The silver medal marks a significant achievement for Welsh powerlifting on the Commonwealth stage.

Representing Wales abroad, he demonstrated that professional commitments in healthcare can coexist with elite sport.

His success is expected to inspire fellow staff members and athletes balancing demanding careers with training ambitions.

The powerlifting community in Wales has welcomed the news, noting the boost to the sport’s profile.

Mr Akanro’s achievement underscores the growing talent pool within Welsh strength sports.

He continues to train with a view to further improving his lifts and representing Wales in future international events.

The silver medal and record lifts stand as a testament to his perseverance and the support of his colleagues at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.