Reform UK councillor meets Pembrokeshire Pride on LGBTQ+ concerns

Councillor Scott Thorley will sit down with New Pembrokeshire Pride on 14 Oct to address community worries about Reform UK’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 12:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Reform UK county councillor Scott Thorley will meet representatives of New Pembrokeshire Pride on Wednesday, 14 October, in a public forum aimed at addressing local concerns over the party’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

The meeting, organised jointly with the pride group, offers residents a chance to question the elected official directly about Reform UK policies and their impact on the community.

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Thorley, who became Pembrokeshire’s first Reform UK councillor after winning the Milford Hakin by‑election in March, said the dialogue follows a wave of enquiries about his party’s position on LGBTQ+ issues.

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He announced the invitation on social media, stating that he had offered to sit down with the group to discuss its worries.

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New Pembrokeshire Pride confirmed the event and reiterated that the discussion does not constitute an endorsement of any political party.

“Pembrokeshire Pride is not politically affiliated.”

The forum will be open to LGBTQ+ residents and allies, with organisers urging participants to engage respectfully while raising legitimate questions.

Thorley secured 179 votes in the March by‑election, beating Conservative candidate Brian Taylor, who received 144 votes, and six other contenders.

The narrow victory gave Reform UK its inaugural seat on Pembrokeshire County Council, marking a significant milestone for the party at a local level.

Since his election, Thorley has faced scrutiny over national party statements on gender identity and same‑sex marriage, prompting calls for clarification from community groups.

Local activists have argued that elected officials should be held accountable for the broader platform of the parties they represent, even when serving in a non‑partisan capacity.

Supporters of the councillor contend that his personal record on council matters has been separate from the national party line, and that dialogue can bridge perceived gaps.

New Pembrokeshire Pride stressed that its role is to champion the LGBTQIA+ community irrespective of political affiliation.

The meeting will be held at a community venue in Haverfordwest, with details on attendance to be shared directly with interested parties.

Organisers have not announced any formal outcomes or commitments, describing the session as an exploratory conversation.

Observers note that the event reflects a broader trend of community groups seeking direct engagement with elected representatives amid polarising national debates.

Both sides have indicated a willingness to listen, with Thorley describing the forum as an “opportunity to hear directly from residents who may feel uneasy about the political movement I represent.”

Local councillors from neighbouring wards have expressed support for the initiative, highlighting the importance of transparent dialogue in maintaining public trust.

The Pembrokeshire County Council has not issued an official statement on the meeting, but its communications team confirmed that the council respects the right of community organisations to engage with elected members.

As the date approaches, community members are preparing questions on topics ranging from anti‑discrimination safeguards to the practical implications of national policy proposals on local services.

The forum will be observed by local media, with the expectation that any statements made will be reported in full to ensure accountability.

Should the discussion prove constructive, it may set a precedent for similar engagements across Wales, where emerging parties are gaining footholds in local government.