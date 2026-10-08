Woman with osteoarthritis trains for first marathon

Diagnosed a year ago after years of “agonising” pain, the former retail manager now faces daily tasks that many take for granted.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 1:00 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Morgan, 46, from Blaenau Gwent, has entered the London Marathon despite living with osteoarthritis and awaiting a hip replacement.

Diagnosed a year ago after years of “agonising” pain, the former retail manager now faces daily tasks that many take for granted.

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She admits she still cannot put on her own socks or carry out some household chores without assistance.

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Undeterred, Morgan is training for her first marathon, scheduled for April 2027, and hopes the event will mark a turning point in her health journey.

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Her physiotherapist suggested running as a way to manage pain, a recommendation Morgan initially met with scepticism.

She began with the Couch to 5K app, gradually building stamina while monitoring her joints.

After completing a 10k race in February, she reported an unexpected lull in flare‑ups, a condition that previously returned twice a year.

Both hips and her lower spine are affected by osteoarthritis, yet Morgan has secured a place in the TSC London Marathon 2027, running in support of Arthritis UK.

Arthritis UK estimates that around ten million people in the UK live with osteoarthritis, including 3.2 million who experience hip involvement.

The charity will use World Arthritis Day on 12 October to highlight how movement can alleviate symptoms for sufferers.

He added that regular exercise can reduce pain, strengthen and stabilise joints, and improve overall health.

“Lisa’s story is a great example of the positive impact exercise can have on osteoarthritis.”

Local residents in Blaenau Gwent have rallied around Morgan, offering encouragement on social media and at community gatherings.

Friends and neighbours say her determination challenges the perception that osteoarthritis inevitably confines sufferers to a sedentary life.

As the marathon approaches, Morgan continues a disciplined schedule of long runs, strength work and physiotherapy sessions, aiming to keep her joints as stable as possible.

Her story underscores a growing narrative that, with appropriate guidance, people living with chronic joint conditions can still pursue ambitious physical goals.