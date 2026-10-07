Pembroke Dock welcomes new community cinema Pater Picture House

The Pater Picture House opens on 16 October, offering affordable film screenings and community sessions in Pembroke Dock’s historic Pater Hall.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 8:05 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembroke Dock will welcome its first regular community cinema on Friday, October 16, when the Pater Picture House opens its doors at Pater Hall.

Doors will open at 5.30 pm and the inaugural screening of *Toy Story 5* will begin at 6 pm, with Pembroke Dock Mayor Cllr Tony Wilcox slated to cut the ribbon.

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The venture is the product of a four‑year, £20,000 project led by the Pater Hall Community Trust, which has fitted the historic hall with blackout curtains, a professional cinema projector and a four‑metre by four‑metre electronically retractable screen.

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Volunteer trustees and local volunteers have overseen the installation of the full cinema experience, turning the community space into a venue capable of showing big‑screen films on a regular basis.

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Tickets for the opening night are set at £4 per person or £15 for a family of four, a price point the Trust says is deliberately kept affordable for residents.

A free Pater Picture House Cinema Club has also been launched, with membership already exceeding the Trust’s expectations.

Initially, the cinema will programme films roughly twice a month, with plans to increase to weekly screenings from the New Year.

“The project has involved years of hard work by those connected with the hall,” said Margaret Hart, chair of the Pater Hall Community Trust.

The late Pamela George, a long‑serving trustee, is credited as a driving force behind the original idea, her determination giving the volunteers the focus needed to bring the cinema to life.

Beyond mainstream family films, the Trust intends the venue to serve a wide range of community groups, including dedicated sessions for people with autism and additional learning needs.

Arrangements are also being made for older residents, Pembrokeshire Pride, MIND, local schools and other community organisations to use the space for special screenings.

Organisers stress that an affordable local cinema will be especially valuable for residents who find travelling to larger multiplexes elsewhere in the county difficult.

Keeping admission and refreshment prices low has been central to the project, with the Trust aiming to make the cinema a sustainable community hub.

As a registered charity, any surplus generated by the Picture House will be reinvested into Pater Hall, supporting future projects and covering the historic building’s running costs.

The Trust’s board of trustees includes chair Margaret Hart, vice‑chair Jane Phillips, treasurer Don Esmond and secretary and head volunteer Claire Francis‑Boswell.

Local volunteers have spent countless hours restoring the hall’s interior, installing the screen and ensuring the projector meets professional standards.

Community members who have signed up for the free cinema club will receive updates on upcoming film dates and special events tailored to diverse audiences.

The opening night will also feature a brief welcome from Mayor Wilcox, who highlighted the cultural significance of bringing a regular cinema back to Pembroke Dock.

Organisers hope the Pater Picture House will become a focal point for the town’s cultural life, offering a venue for both entertainment and community cohesion.

With the first film set to roll at 6 pm, anticipation is high among families, seniors and film enthusiasts eager to experience the new community cinema.

The Pater Picture House marks a milestone in Pembroke Dock’s cultural regeneration, reflecting years of volunteer dedication and a shared vision for accessible arts.

Residents are encouraged to attend the opening and support the venture that promises to enrich the town’s social fabric for years to come.