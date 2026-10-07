Overnight Severn Bridge closures disrupt Wales‑England traffic

Eastbound M48 and M4 Prince of Wales Bridge shut from 8pm/9pm to 6am, prompting diversions and extra travel time for commuters and freight.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 7, 2026 at 7:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Eastbound traffic on both the M48 Severn Bridge and the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge will be halted overnight as planned maintenance begins at 20:00 and 21:00 respectively, with both crossings expected to reopen at 06:00.

The M48 eastbound carriageway will close between Junction 2’s exit and entry slip roads from 20:00, cutting the primary route that links south‑west Wales with England.

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On the M4, the eastbound lane across the Prince of Wales Bridge will be shut between Junction 23 and Junction 22 from 21:00, affecting the main artery that carries traffic from Cardiff towards Bristol and the Midlands.

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“Planned closures on the bridges tonight,” read a brief statement from the Severn Bridges authority.

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Both structures are vital links for daily commuters, long‑distance travellers and freight operators, handling thousands of vehicles each day.

Motorists heading from south Wales to England are being warned to allow extra time and to consider alternative routes, especially as the closures coincide with the peak of the night‑time freight window.

Freight firms have highlighted that the loss of the eastbound lanes could add up to 30 minutes to journeys for lorries travelling between the Port of Newport and distribution centres in the West Country.

National Highways has urged drivers to check the live travel updates service before setting off and to follow the signed diversion routes that will be in place.

Detour signs will direct traffic onto the M48 westbound carriageway before re‑joining the eastbound flow at Junction 2, while M4 users will be rerouted via the M5 and A48 corridor.

Spokespeople for the agency said the works are scheduled overnight to minimise disruption during the busiest periods of the day.

“We aim to complete the essential maintenance within the allocated window and restore full capacity as soon as possible,” a National Highways representative added.

Travellers can monitor progress through the agency’s website, Twitter feed and the Traffic Wales app, which will provide real‑time updates on lane reopenings.

The Severn Bridge, opened in 1966, and the Prince of Wales Bridge, inaugurated in 1996, have both undergone periodic upgrades to meet modern safety and capacity standards.

Similar overnight closures were implemented last winter on the M48 for resurfacing works, during which traffic was successfully diverted without major incident.

Both bridges are slated to reopen to eastbound traffic shortly after 06:00, with normal traffic flow expected to resume by the early morning rush hour.

Motorists are reminded that the closures are temporary and part of a broader programme to maintain the reliability of Wales’ key transport links.