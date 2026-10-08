Newsquest reporter runs Leicester half‑marathon for Harvey Owen charity

Reporter Matthew Chandler tackles the Leicester Half Marathon to support Shine On with Harvey Owen, a charity founded after a teen’s fatal crash in North Wales.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 9:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A Newsquest reporter will line up for the Leicester Half Marathon on Sunday 11 October, hoping to raise funds for a charity born from tragedy in North Wales.

Matthew Chandler, who contributes to a range of regional titles, has pledged to run the 13.1‑mile course in support of Shine On with Harvey Owen.

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The charity was established by Crystal Owen after her 17‑year‑old son, Harvey, was killed in a road crash in North Wales in November 2023.

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Crystal has turned her grief into a campaign for stricter laws on young drivers while also opening a bakery and running a cake business.

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Shine On provides disadvantaged young people with access to music, creative arts and confidence‑building activities, aiming to give them opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

Since the fundraiser’s launch, donations have reached £755, with a target of £1,000 to support the charity’s programmes.

“Since Harvey’s death, Crystal has campaigned tirelessly and fearlessly for law changes regarding young drivers, and has opened a bakery and started the charity in his memory, on top of raising three daughters and running her cake business all the while,” Matthew said.

He added that Crystal’s resilience has been a source of inspiration throughout his reporting career.

“Crystal is an incredibly strong, resilient and inspiring person who has suffered the most unimaginable grief.”

Matthew explained that covering stories like Crystal’s is a core part of his role.

“Speaking to people like her and telling their stories is the most fulfilling part of my job, and I would like to use the half‑marathon as a way of supporting her, and a way of continuing Harvey’s legacy.”

The Leicester event, which attracts thousands of amateur runners each year, will see Matthew reunited with former university colleagues.

“I’m also looking forward to running with some of my old university course mates in Leicester, 10 years on from when we started at De Montfort.”

He expects the familiar streets and the camaraderie of the race to bring back pleasant recollections.

“I’m sure it will bring back some happy memories.”

Organisers of the half‑marathon have confirmed the race will start at 09:00 GMT and follow a route that passes through the city’s historic centre before finishing on the River Soar.

Local authorities in Leicester have highlighted the event’s contribution to community health and charitable fundraising.

Crystal Owen, who now runs a small bakery in her hometown, hopes the funds raised will expand Shine On’s reach into more schools and youth clubs across Wales.

She said the charity’s work not only honours Harvey’s memory but also offers a constructive outlet for young people who might otherwise feel marginalised.

“Every child who discovers a love for music or art through our programmes is a reminder that Harvey’s spirit lives on,” she said.

Matthew’s participation underscores a growing trend of journalists using personal challenges to spotlight community causes.

As the start line approaches, the runner hopes his effort will inspire further donations and raise awareness of road‑safety issues affecting young drivers.

With the race set to commence in a few hours, the community watches to see whether the half‑marathon will meet its fundraising goal and help Shine On continue its vital work.