Nant-y-Cwm Steiner School launches autumn fundraising evenings

Nant-y-Cwm Steiner School will host a French‑Mediterranean buffet, an off‑grid living talk and a festive twmpath to fund its Upper School expansion.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 7:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Nant-y-Cwm Steiner School in Llanycefn has unveiled a packed autumn programme of community evenings designed to raise funds and strengthen local ties. The series begins on Saturday 7 November with a French and Mediterranean buffet at the historic Penquoit Centre, a 17th‑century longhouse in the Clynderwen area.

The event, titled Gathering Around the Table, runs from 18:00 to 22:00 and will be prepared by Swiss‑French chef Anne‑Valerie Cauteruccio. Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will be channelled directly into the school’s independent Steiner‑Waldorf curriculum.

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Trustee Mike Hargreaves explained the ambition behind the evenings. “Our mission is to give children the foundations for a fulfilling life: a love of learning, confidence in themselves and the ability to think independently, work with others and find their own path.”

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A supportive community is central to that ambition. These evenings give us a chance to extend that welcome beyond the school gates, bringing people together while supporting the education we offer.

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Whether you come for the food, the conversation or the dancing, we hope you will leave feeling part of something special.”

He added that the school’s holistic approach blends academic learning with creativity, practical skills and emotional development. The second evening, scheduled for later in November, will feature a talk by Marcus Beck, the off‑grid pioneer whose Big Wood Cabin was showcased on Grand Designs.

Beck will discuss his first year living under Wales’ One Planet Development scheme, outlining challenges and lessons learned. The talk will be held on the school grounds and is open to the public.

The final event of the series is a festive twmpath at Maenclochog Community Hall on Friday 4 December. The twmpath will run from 19:00 to 22:00 and showcase live music from the school’s own band, Off the Cliff.

Organisers hope the music and dancing will encourage a sense of belonging among attendees. Nant-y‑Cwm currently provides a family group for children up to three, a Kindergarten for ages three to six, and a Main School for ages six to fourteen.

The school has also announced plans to open an Upper School for ages fourteen to sixteen, integrating the Waldorf curriculum with core GCSE subjects. Small class sizes and a phone‑free environment are core to the school’s ethos, fostering close relationships and protecting childhood.

The autumn programme is part of a broader fundraising drive aimed at supporting the school’s expansion and maintaining its independent status. Tuition fees at independent Steiner schools are not covered by local authority funding, making community support vital.

Local residents have welcomed the initiative, noting the events provide a rare opportunity to gather in rural Pembrokeshire. The Penquoit Centre, the venue for the first evening, is a listed building that has previously hosted cultural activities for the surrounding villages.

Organisers have highlighted the centre’s historic ambience as a fitting backdrop for the French‑Mediterranean feast. Chef Cauteruccio, who trained in both Switzerland and France, will combine classic techniques with locally sourced produce.

Menu items are expected to feature seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs and traditional Mediterranean flavours. Tickets for the buffet are priced to cover venue costs and contribute to the school’s development fund.

The school’s trustees stress that any surplus will be reinvested in classroom resources and teacher training. Marcus Beck’s presentation will also touch on renewable energy solutions employed in his cabin, such as solar panels and heat‑recovery systems.

He will field questions from the audience about sustainable living in a Welsh rural context. The twmpath will conclude with a communal dance, a tradition rooted in Welsh cultural heritage.

Off the Cliff, formed by senior pupils, have been rehearsing a repertoire that blends folk tunes with contemporary arrangements. The school hopes the festive evening will attract families, alumni and supporters from across the county.

Organisers have set a target of raising £15,000 to fund the Upper School project and upgrade workshop facilities. As of the latest update, ticket sales for the November events are already nearing capacity.

The school’s governing board will review the final tally after the December twmpath and announce any further fundraising steps. Community members are encouraged to attend, enjoy the food, music and conversation, and contribute to a cause that aims to nurture the next generation of learners.