Paul Marr urges better public transport for South Pembrokeshire

The gathering, organised by SPRAG, brought together local councillors, community representatives and transport advocates who have long complained of sparse bus services and limited rail connections.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 7:30 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Reform Senedd Member Paul Marr met with the South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group (SPRAG) at the Hope Inn in Pembroke on Tuesday to press for a reliable public‑transport network across the southern part of the county.

The gathering, organised by SPRAG, brought together local councillors, community representatives and transport advocates who have long complained of sparse bus services and limited rail connections.

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“West Wales too often gets forgotten when it comes to public services, and transport is a major part of that problem,” Marr said, highlighting the impact on workers who rely on scheduled services.

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He noted that many residents who work Sunday mornings or late‑evening shifts face a “real impact on our evening and night‑time economy” because no buses run at those times.

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“We are in 2026, and the Welsh Government talks constantly about getting people out of their cars and reaching net zero,” Marr added, linking transport deficiencies to broader climate goals.

The Senedd member argued that without a genuine alternative to the car, the government’s emissions targets will remain out of reach.

South Pembrokeshire’s public‑transport landscape is characterised by a handful of bus routes that often terminate early on Saturdays and cease altogether on Sundays, leaving rural villages isolated.

Rail services are confined to the Pembroke Dock, Pembroke, and Tenby stations, with infrequent connections to larger hubs such as Swansea and Cardiff.

Local businesses have warned that the lack of evening services hampers tourism, a vital source of income for the coastal towns during the summer months.

SPRAG’s spokesperson, who declined to be named, said the group has been lobbying the Welsh Government for a “comprehensive timetable review” that would extend services into evenings and weekends.

Community surveys conducted earlier this year indicated that over 60 % of respondents would use a regular bus service if it operated after 7 pm on weekdays.

Transport experts note that extending services could also alleviate road congestion on the A40 and A487 corridors, which see peak‑hour traffic spikes during holiday periods.

Marr pledged to raise the issue in the Senedd, stating, “People should be able to get to work, visit family, go out for an evening, or simply get home safely without having to rely on a car.”

He added that Pembrokeshire “deserves better” and promised to keep the case for improved transport “front‑and‑centre” in upcoming parliamentary debates.

The meeting concluded with SPRAG presenting a shortlist of proposed service enhancements, including a pilot evening bus between Pembroke and Haverfordwest and a trial Sunday route linking Tenby to St David’s.

Welsh Government officials have not yet responded to requests for comment on the proposals.

Local residents hope the renewed political attention will translate into tangible changes before the next summer tourist season.

“If we can get a reliable bus on a Sunday, it will change lives for many families,” one Pembroke shopkeeper told the gathering, underscoring the community’s urgency.