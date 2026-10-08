Cardiff’s The Plough to reopen after £250,000 Grandstand makeover

The Plough in Whitchurch undergoes a £250,000 revamp, adding screens, new menu and community sports memorabilia ahead of its 28 October Grandstand launch.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Aled Morgan (Capital Region & Urban Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 7:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Plough, a long‑standing public house in Whitchurch, Cardiff, will reopen on 28 October after a £250,000 refurbishment that transforms it into one of Marston’s new Grandstand sports pubs.

The venue closed its doors on 5 October while work began on installing a suite of large‑screen televisions, a modern sound system and flexible tiered seating designed for high‑energy match days.

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The beer garden is also being overhauled, with new outdoor TV screens and a refreshed layout that will allow patrons to order food and drink via the Marston’s Order & Pay app.

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Local sports memorabilia will line the walls, and the management has invited the community to contribute photographs and items that celebrate the achievements of Cardiff’s athletes and teams, past and present.

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Once the doors swing open again, The Plough will broadcast a wide range of sporting fixtures, from football and rugby to cricket, tennis, Formula 1, darts and horse racing.

Regulation dartboards and pool tables are returning, alongside new competition leagues and free‑to‑play recreational sessions that aim to keep the venue buzzing beyond televised events.

A revamped Match Day Menu will feature hand‑held favourites such as chicken wings and nachos, alongside classic pub staples including sausage and mash, fish and chips, grills and burgers.

All draught beers will be served in two‑pint cups, a nod to traditional British pub serving sizes.

Local sports clubs will be able to apply for a Black Card, granting them exclusive offers, unlimited chips on team nights and rewards for celebrating victories.

“We’re so excited to show off the new and improved pub!”

Marston’s selected The Plough for the Grandstand conversion because of its longstanding involvement with local sports teams, community groups and charities.

The Grandstand concept follows research by CGA that found 8.5 million consumers watched live sport in pubs last year, with 86 % preferring sports pubs for their atmosphere, superior screens and sound, and the chance to connect with friends and family.

Earlier this year, two other Cardiff establishments – the Victoria Park Hotel and the Heath Hotel – reopened under the Grandstand banner, each featuring giant screens and an enhanced sports‑watching experience.

The £250,000 investment at The Plough reflects a broader trend of pubs adapting to changing consumer habits, where live sport remains a key draw for patrons seeking communal entertainment.

Local residents have expressed enthusiasm for the refurbishment, noting that the upgraded facilities will provide a modern yet familiar setting for watching matches and socialising.

Marston’s has confirmed that the new Grandstand format will continue to support community initiatives, with a portion of proceeds earmarked for local charities and youth sports programmes.

With the reopening date set for 28 October, The Plough is poised to become a focal point for Cardiff’s vibrant sports culture, offering a blend of cutting‑edge technology, classic pub fare and a community‑centred atmosphere.