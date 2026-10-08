Rhos-on-Sea road closed for three weeks from Oct 19

Tan y Bryn Road in Rhos-on-Sea will be shut for up to three weeks for works by Thomas Contracting, with alternative routes advised.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 5:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Tan y Bryn Road in Rhos‑on‑Sea will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19 October for an estimated three weeks. The restriction stretches from the junction with Ebberston Road West to Bryn Teg Drive.

Conwy County Borough Council has issued the order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. The works are being carried out by Thomas Contracting, a local civil‑engineering firm.

Advertisement

Pedestrians and emergency services will retain access throughout the closure period. Motorists are advised to divert via Ebberston Road West, then onto Brompton Avenue, before re‑joining Tan y Bryn Road.

Advertisement

The council’s notice urges drivers to “plan accordingly to avoid disruption”. Local residents have been informed that the diversion will add roughly five minutes to a typical journey.

Advertisement

Public transport routes are not expected to be altered, although bus drivers have been briefed on the change. School transport operators have been asked to review timetables for any impact on pupil pick‑up points.

Emergency crews have confirmed that response times will be maintained, with alternative access routes pre‑planned. Thomas Contracting will be installing new drainage and resurfacing the road surface to improve long‑term safety.

The project forms part of a wider programme of infrastructure upgrades across the Conwy coastline. Council engineers conducted a traffic impact assessment before approving the temporary restriction.

They concluded that the diversion network can accommodate the expected volume of vehicles without severe congestion. Local businesses along Tan y Bryn Road have been notified of the closure and advised to update customers.

One shop owner confirmed that delivery schedules will be adjusted to avoid the closed section. Parking bays on the affected stretch will be unavailable for the duration of the works.

Motorists seeking to access properties on the closed segment are asked to use the designated alternative route. Signs indicating the diversion will be installed on the morning of 19 October.

Additional signage will be placed at key junctions to guide drivers safely around the site. The council will monitor traffic flow daily and issue updates if conditions change.

Residents can follow real‑time information on the council’s website or via the Public Notice Portal. Any incidents or emergencies on the site will be dealt with by on‑site safety officers.

The works are scheduled to conclude by early November, subject to weather and site conditions. Upon completion, the road will be reopened to all traffic without further notice.

Local councillor for the Rhos‑on‑Sea ward thanked Thomas Contracting for its cooperation. He added that the upgrade will benefit the community by reducing flood risk and improving ride quality.

Transport planners will review the project’s outcomes to inform future road maintenance schemes. Motorists are reminded to observe speed limits on the diversion routes, particularly where residential streets are involved.

The council has highlighted that the temporary inconvenience is outweighed by the long‑term benefits of a safer, more resilient road network. Authorities will continue to engage with the public throughout the three‑week period to address any concerns.