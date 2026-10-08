Seahorse restaurant in Llandudno set for auction at £400,000

Long‑time owners of Llandudno’s Seahorse restaurant put the venue and its upstairs flat up for auction, citing retirement and a rare seaside dining opportunity.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 5:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Seahorse, Llandudno’s longest‑running seafood restaurant, has been placed on the auction block with a guide price of £400,000, the owners say.

Don and Gill Hadwin, who handed over the lease in June 2023 after more than two decades at the helm, are seeking to retire and have listed the business together with the owner’s flat above.

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The property on Church Walks has been vacant since the previous tenant terminated a three‑year lease early, prompting the Hadwins to relist the venue earlier this year.

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When the initial private sale failed to attract a buyer, the couple turned to a public auction, hoping the “little gold mine” will appeal to investors.

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“It’s a little gold mine ready to walk into, it’s one of the only seafood restaurants in town,” the Hadwins explained.

The Seahorse has long been a staple of the promenade, drawing both locals and tourists, and even snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan was a regular visitor each year.

“Even though we did steaks, it was mostly classed as a seafood restaurant,” Gill added, highlighting the venue’s core offering.

Beyond the dining room, the upstairs accommodation provides a residential component that could be converted under a planning application, according to the owners.

“It’s also a fantastic investment opportunity because there is the possibility through proper planning application to revert it back to a residential if somebody wants to,” Don said.

The couple indicated that the location’s appeal extends beyond commercial use, noting the desirability of the surrounding area.

“It’s a lovely area to live and you’re right where people want to be – it was perfect for dinners but it’s a lovely place to live,” Gill remarked.

Financial expectations were set with a minimum acceptable price between £375,000 and £400,000, reflecting both the business’s goodwill and the property’s potential.

“The minimum we’d accept for it is £375,000 to £400,000,” Don confirmed.

Don also described the physical state of the premises after the previous tenant’s departure.

“The lady who was in it left in December last year and we had to redo it all up,” he told the Pioneer.

He added that the demands of running the restaurant had become unsustainable as they entered retirement.

“We retired three years ago, pensioners – it was too much hard working on our feet and everything,” he said.

The auction is expected to attract interest from hospitality investors, property developers and local entrepreneurs seeking a foothold in the seaside market.

Local authorities have not yet commented on any planning proposals that might arise from a change of use.

Potential buyers will need to consider the venue’s historic reputation, its prime promenade location and the condition of the building, which has been refurbished following the tenant’s exit.

The Seahorse’s sale marks the end of an era for a restaurant that has served generations of diners and contributed to Llandudno’s culinary landscape.