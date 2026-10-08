NFU Cymru opens nominations for 2026 Welsh Livestock Champion

The 12th annual award seeks farmers who excel in stockmanship, animal welfare and rural leadership, with entries due 26 Oct.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 4:50 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual have launched the call for entries to the Welsh Livestock Champion of the Year 2026, the award now in its 12th year.

The prize, presented at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on Monday 30 November, recognises a farmer who exemplifies outstanding stockmanship, animal welfare and a forward‑looking approach to livestock farming.

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Rob Lewis, chairman of the NFU Cymru Livestock Board, said: “This award celebrates the very best of Welsh livestock farming – the people who set the bar high when it comes to producing livestock, their knowledge and their pride in what they do.”

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He added that Wales “is home to some of the most talented stockmen and women anywhere in the world and this is our chance to recognise them.”

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Eligibility is open to any individual who demonstrates technical skill, dedication to animal welfare and a positive influence on their rural community.

Mike Thomas, Builth Wells NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual group secretary, noted: “Farming is full of unsung heroes who go above and beyond every single day.”

He continued: “This award is about shining a light on those people – the ones who care deeply for their livestock and their land and who set an example for others to follow.”

The winner will receive a cash prize of £500 and a slate plaque, both symbols of the sector’s appreciation for excellence.

Nominations may be submitted by peers or by the individuals themselves, allowing a broad range of candidates to be considered.

The deadline for entries is Monday 26 October, giving farmers a short window to prepare their applications.

Application forms are available for download from the NFU Cymru website, ensuring the process is accessible to all interested parties.

Organisers stress that the award is not merely about technical achievement but also about personal dedication and rural leadership that drive the success of Welsh livestock farming.

Both NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual continue to promote sector excellence through this annual recognition, reinforcing their commitment to the farming community.

The announcement at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair will be a highlight of the event, drawing attention to the vital role of livestock farmers across Wales.