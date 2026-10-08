Welsh nurse wins silver, sets three powerlifting records

Competing in the senior men’s category, he lifted a combined total of 672.5 kg, securing second place overall. His performance also produced three new Welsh records: a 250 kg squat,…

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A senior mental health nurse from Caerphilly has taken home a silver medal and three Welsh powerlifting records after competing for Wales at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Winnipeg. Olu Akanro, lead nurse for adult mental health and senior nurse on the Ty‑Cyfannol and Carn‑y‑Cefn wards of the Caerphilly Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team, travelled to Canada in September for the event.

Competing in the senior men’s category, he lifted a combined total of 672.5 kg, securing second place overall. His performance also produced three new Welsh records: a 250 kg squat, a 180 kg bench press and the overall total of 672.5 kg.

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In the deadlift discipline he placed third with a lift of 242.5 kg. Akanro has been a professional powerlifter for two years, but his career in the NHS stretches back more than two decades.

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He joined Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in April 2012 and has worked across a range of mental health settings ever since. Balancing a demanding role in mental health services with training has been challenging at times, but it has all been worthwhile.

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“I’m proud to have brought home a silver medal and to have set three Welsh records along the way.”

The health board issued a statement praising his achievement, saying: “Congratulations, Olu, on an outstanding achievement and for flying the flag for Wales and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.”

His success comes as the board seeks to highlight staff wellbeing and the benefits of sport for mental health professionals. Colleagues on the crisis resolution team noted that his dedication to training has inspired several members to take up regular exercise.

“Olu’s commitment shows that even in a high‑pressure environment you can find time for personal goals,” one teammate said. The Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships, held every four years, bring together athletes from across the Commonwealth to compete in squat, bench press and deadlift.

Representing Wales, Akanro competed against lifters from Canada, Australia, New Zealand and several African nations. His silver‑medal finish placed Wales ahead of several larger delegations in the overall team standings.

Officials from the Welsh Powerlifting Association confirmed that his new records will be entered into the national register later this month. The association also highlighted that his squat record of 250 kg surpasses the previous Welsh best by 15 kg.

Similarly, his bench press of 180 kg exceeds the former record by 10 kg, while the total lifts him into the top tier of Welsh lifters. Back in Caerphilly, the community welcomed the news, with local councilors acknowledging the positive impact of his achievement on the town’s profile.

“Olu’s success shines a light on the dedication of our health‑care staff and puts Caerphilly on the map for sport,” a council representative said. He plans to return to his nursing duties in early October, with a view to maintaining his training regime alongside his clinical responsibilities.

His next target, according to personal notes, is to break the 260 kg squat barrier at the upcoming British Powerlifting Championships. For now, his historic performance in Winnipeg stands as a testament to the balance of professional commitment and personal ambition.