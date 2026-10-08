Declan Swans to play fundraising gig for Ruabon Rovers

The Wrexham‑born band, together for more than two decades, have become synonymous with the town’s football culture.

Photo credit: The Leader

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 8, 2026 at 11:35 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Declan Swans will take the stage at The Con’s Club in Ruabon on Sunday 18 October, with all ticket proceeds earmarked for Ruabon Rovers Football Club.

The Wrexham‑born band, together for more than two decades, have become synonymous with the town’s football culture.

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Formed in the early 2000s, the group first gained regional attention playing local venues and supporting grassroots matches.

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Their profile surged after the 2021 takeover of Wrexham AFC by Hollywood investors, featuring prominently in the “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary.

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That exposure led to a slot opening for American rock icons Kings of Leon at the Racecourse Ground in 2023.

“Always Sunny in Wrexham”, their most recognisable track, now blares before every home game, cementing the band’s link to the club.

Despite the heightened fame, the musicians have repeatedly stressed their roots remain firmly in Wrexham.

The upcoming gig will begin at 5 pm, with tickets priced at £5 each.

All revenue will be transferred directly to Ruabon Rovers, a community side battling financial strain.

Ruabon Rovers, competing in the local amateur leagues, rely heavily on fundraising events to sustain operations.

The club’s chairman welcomed the initiative, noting the importance of local businesses and artists supporting grassroots sport.

“It’s going to be a night full of cracking tunes with the Swans at The Cons Club, all tickets in aid of Ruabon Rovers – let’s help keep our local teams alive!” Tickets are selling fast, so get yours now – you won’t want to miss this one.

We will have cold pints, an unbeatable atmosphere and an iconic return of a legendary Wrexham band. Get your friends and family together and be there.

October 18th from 5pm, it’s going to be a good one.

The venue, a popular community hub in Ruabon, has a long history of hosting live music and charity events.

Local residents expressed enthusiasm, with several families already planning to attend.

One supporter, who asked to remain unnamed, said the gig offered a rare chance to combine a love of music with support for the local football team.

Organisers anticipate the event will draw a crowd of several hundred, bolstering the club’s modest budget.

Funds raised are expected to cover essential costs such as kit, pitch maintenance and youth development programmes.

Community sport groups across Wales have highlighted the growing need for alternative revenue streams amid reduced public funding.

Music‑driven fundraisers have become an increasingly popular solution, marrying entertainment with charitable aims.

Declan Swans have previously performed at similar events, donating proceeds to local charities and schools.

The band’s manager confirmed the Ruabon gig aligns with the group’s ongoing commitment to give back to the area that nurtured their career.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the Wrexham community and want to return the favour,” he said.

Local councillors praised the collaboration, describing it as a model for future community‑led initiatives.

They highlighted the dual benefit of promoting Welsh music talent while reinforcing the social fabric of neighbourhood sport.

The event also coincides with the launch of a new season for the Wrexham Symphony Orchestra, underscoring a vibrant cultural calendar in the region.

Organisers have confirmed that safety measures will be in place, adhering to current public‑health guidelines.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a selection of cold pints, a staple of Welsh pub culture, alongside the live performance.

As the date approaches, ticket sales are reported to be brisk, reflecting strong community interest.

Declan Swans’ appearance at The Con’s Club marks a notable moment in the band’s ongoing relationship with local sport and charity.

The evening promises to deliver the “unbeatable atmosphere” promised by organisers, blending music, camaraderie and a shared cause.