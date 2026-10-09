Gavin and Stacey creators film new Apple TV comedy The Choir

Amelia Jones and James Corden reunite to shoot The Choir in Lewes, set for a 2027 Apple TV release.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The creators of the beloved BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey have been spotted filming a new eight‑episode comedy for Apple TV, set for release in 2027.

Amelia Jones and James Corden are returning as executive producers on the series, which has been titled The Choir.

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The story follows a long‑lost brother and sister who reunite at Christmas, a premise that promises the same blend of heart and humour that made their earlier work a national favourite.

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Location scouts chose the historic market town of Lewes in East Sussex, where streets have been temporarily transformed into the fictional village of Alderswyck.

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A local charity shop has been refitted as a post office, while the John Harvey Tavern now bears the sign of Woody’s Pub for the duration of the shoot.

Filming has also taken place at the Georgian‑era Fitzroy House, adding period ambience to the modern comedy.

Scenes were captured along Cliffe High Street, where shop fronts were dressed to match the series’ fictional setting.

Even a nearby car park was converted into a makeshift beer garden, complete with wooden tables and string lights.

Production crews have been working through the autumn months, with local residents reporting a steady flow of cameras and crew vehicles.

Lewes council confirmed that the filming permits were granted under standard conditions and that the town will benefit from the short‑term economic boost.

Local businesses have welcomed the attention, noting a rise in footfall from curious fans and media crews.

Apple TV has confirmed the series will be streamed globally, adding another high‑profile Welsh‑linked project to its slate.

For Welsh audiences, the collaboration marks a continuation of the partnership that produced one of Britain’s most cherished sitcoms.

Gavin and Stacey first aired in 2007, charting the romance between Essex‑born Gavin Shipman and Welsh‑born Stacey West.

The show linked families from Barry and Billericay, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon across the UK.

Its Christmas specials attracted record viewing figures, cementing the series as a seasonal staple.

The final episode aired in 2024, drawing widespread attention and sparking renewed interest in the original cast.

Amelia Jones, who co‑created the original series and played Nessa Jenkins, has since built a varied career across television.

James Corden, after his stint on the sitcom, went on to host The Late Late Show in the United States before returning to UK projects.

The Choir will feature a notable supporting cast, including Hannah Waddingham, known for her role in Ted Lasso.

James McAvoy, recognised for his work in the X‑Men franchise, joins the ensemble, adding cinematic gravitas.

Jim Broadbent, famed for his turn as Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, also appears.

Production insiders say the blend of seasoned talent and fresh writing aims to capture the warmth of family reunions.

Location manager Sarah Pritchard noted that Lewes offered the perfect mix of historic charm and modern convenience for the fictional Alderswyck.

She added that the town’s community spirit made the logistical challenges of a full‑scale shoot manageable.

Residents have expressed excitement at seeing their town on an international platform, hoping the exposure will boost tourism.

Local historian Gareth Morris remarked that the temporary set changes have highlighted Lewes’s architectural heritage.

He praised the respectful handling of historic sites, ensuring no permanent alterations were made.

The series is slated for a 2027 launch on Apple TV, with eight episodes expected to roll out weekly.

Apple TV has not disclosed a specific premiere date, but the network confirmed that post‑production will continue into early 2027.

Industry analysts anticipate that the reunion of Jones and Corden will draw both nostalgic fans and new viewers.

The project underscores the ongoing influence of Welsh talent in contemporary British comedy.

As filming wraps up later this year, Lewes residents look forward to seeing their streets on screen and the potential legacy left behind.