Paolo Nutini returns to Monmouth bistro Creates

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 11:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Scottish singer‑songwriter Paolo Nutini stopped in for a coffee at Creates Monmouth on Thursday, September 24, marking his first return to the independent bistro since a visit three years ago.

The 38‑year‑old, who rose to fame with his 2006 debut album These Streets, was greeted by staff who described him as “always lovely” and “completely down‑to‑earth”.

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Look who dropped in today for coffee at Creates Monmouth! The always lovely, completely down‑to‑earth Paolo Nutini joined us at Creates Monmouth today for his coffee fix again, three years since he’s been to us.

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Creates, situated on Church Street, has built a reputation as a low‑key celebrity haunt since opening in January 2020. Its owners transformed the former property into a café, art gallery and boutique bed‑and‑breakfast with eight en‑suite rooms, a conversion that later featured on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed.

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The venue’s entirely gluten‑free menu has attracted a varied clientele, from local families to high‑profile guests. Previous visitors have included actor Michael Sheen, actor Simon Callow, architect and TV presenter George Clarke and actor Ben Hardy, known for his roles in EastEnders and the film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Staff said Nutini’s return “confirms the venue left a lasting impression”. The bistro’s social media accounts shared a photo of the singer enjoying his coffee, adding that he is “our favourite celebrity guest”.

Nutini, a native of Paisley, Scotland, has enjoyed a string of chart‑topping releases. After his debut, he secured three number‑one albums – Sunny Side Up, Caustic Love and 2022’s Last Night in the Bittersweet – and remains a regular presence on UK festival line‑ups.

His brief stop at Creates was unhurried. He chatted briefly with the barista, posed for a quick photograph and left the venue within minutes, according to staff who noted his “friendly, willing to chat” demeanour.

Creates’ owners, who also run a small boutique of handmade lamps, said the visit highlights the bistro’s growing appeal beyond the local community. “We love welcoming people from all walks of life, and when a musician of Paolo’s calibre drops in, it’s a reminder of how far we’ve come,” one owner said.

The bistro’s popularity has been bolstered by its inclusion in national television programmes and a steady stream of celebrity sightings, which have helped put Monmouth on the map for tourists seeking a blend of culinary quality and cultural flair.

Local traders have welcomed the attention, noting that high‑profile visits often translate into increased footfall for nearby shops and cafés. “When someone like Paolo Nutini stops by, it’s good for business all around,” a nearby shopkeeper commented.

Creates remains open daily, offering a range of coffee blends, gluten‑free pastries and a rotating selection of locally sourced dishes. The venue continues to host art exhibitions and occasional live music, maintaining its role as a cultural hub in the historic town.

While Nutini’s appearance was brief, it underscored the bistro’s status as a welcoming space for both residents and visitors, reinforcing Monmouth’s reputation as a town where music, food and community intersect.