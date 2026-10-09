NFU Cymru joins Plaid Cymru at Llandudno autumn conference

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 4:55 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

NFU Cymru took a prominent place at Plaid Cymru’s autumn conference in Llandudno, holding a series of meetings with senior party figures to press agricultural priorities.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and the cabinet minister for rural resilience and sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, visited the NFU Cymru stand at Venue Cymru on the opening day of the two‑day event.

Advertisement

President Abi Reader welcomed the ministerial visit, saying the presence of the First Minister and cabinet minister underscored the importance of the farm sector’s voice at the conference.

Advertisement

“It’s been great to welcome the First Minister and Cabinet Minister to our stand,” Reader said.

Advertisement

She added that the timing was crucial after what she described as “a difficult and challenging few months for our farmers”.

“I was glad of the opportunity to raise with them some of the issues we are facing in the agricultural sector,” she explained.

Over the two days, Reader and deputy president Paul Williams met with Plaid Cymru MPs, Senedd members, councillors and party activists.

The agenda covered a range of policy points, beginning with a call to evolve the Sustainable Farming Scheme to encourage broader farmer participation.

NFU Cymru highlighted concerns about the current “farming by calendar” approach embedded in the National Vegetation Zones (NVZ) rules, arguing it hampers flexible land management.

Representatives also raised the threat of bluetongue disease, urging the party to strengthen surveillance and contingency plans.

Recent drought conditions and the rise in wildfires across Wales featured prominently, with delegates pressing for more robust water‑resource strategies and fire‑prevention measures.

Control of bovine tuberculosis formed another key discussion strand, with NFU Cymru urging the development of fresh, science‑led strategies to curb the disease’s spread.

Talks with Plaid Cymru’s Westminster MPs focused on the rising cost of production and the need to safeguard food standards in any future trade agreements.

Reader reiterated the union’s stance on imports, urging the party to follow the EU example by banning Brazilian beef and chicken that fail to meet UK standards.

Deputy director and head of policy Dylan Morgan outlined the economic pressures on Welsh farms, noting that input costs have surged while market prices remain volatile.

“We need a clear policy framework that protects our producers and ensures food security for Wales,” Morgan said during a briefing.

Party leader and Senedd member Elin Jones affirmed Plaid Cymru’s commitment to rural Wales, promising to work closely with NFU Cymru on the issues raised.

In a separate session, Llyr Gruffydd discussed the government’s rural resilience programme, indicating that additional funding would be earmarked for flood‑defence and drought mitigation projects.

Reader thanked the party’s grassroots members for their hospitality, noting the high level of engagement throughout the conference.

“Paul and I are heading home from Llandudno having had two very busy days and so many really useful conversations with Plaid Cymru politicians and members,” she said.

She concluded, “I very much hope that some of the key messages we have been delivering here in Llandudno have cut through with the politicians, and I am most grateful to all those who have made time to meet with us at Venue Cymru.”

The meetings concluded with a pledge from Plaid Cymru to incorporate the farm sector’s concerns into its upcoming policy platform ahead of the next Senedd election.

NFU Cymru indicated it will continue to monitor the party’s proposals and maintain dialogue with both Welsh and Westminster representatives.

Stakeholders across the agricultural community will be watching closely to see how the discussed initiatives translate into concrete legislative action.