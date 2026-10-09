New guide sent to 200 Welsh schools to boost food and drink careers

Over 200 secondary schools receive a Welsh Government guide outlining pathways into the food and drink sector, from engineering to hospitality.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 4:55 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A new careers guide on food and drink has been dispatched to more than 200 secondary schools across Wales, aiming to broaden pupils’ awareness of jobs in the sector.

The booklet, titled A Quick Guide to Careers in Food & Drink, was produced by the Welsh Government’s Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales programme and is also available online.

Advertisement

It outlines a range of career pathways, from engineering and food science to culinary and hospitality, and details the skills employers seek.

Advertisement

Students are shown how to enter the industry via apprenticeships, vocational qualifications and university study.

Advertisement

Schools have been urged to place the guide in libraries, careers hubs and other high‑traffic areas for easy access.

He added that a lack of information about the variety of roles prompted the project.

Henry explained his aim was to create a single resource for pupils, parents and teachers.

The guide highlights six key sectors: Engineering, Food Science, Manufacturing, Business and Sustainability, Culinary and Hospitality, and Agriculture and Food Production.

Each section lists typical job titles, the qualifications required and the experience valued by employers.

It also points readers to universities, colleges and training providers that deliver relevant courses.

Melanie Cargill, programme manager for Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru / Food & Drink Skills Wales, said the resource showcases the sector’s breadth.

She noted that the industry offers roles for those interested in science, engineering, product development or business.

Cargill hopes the guide will inspire more young people to consider a future in an industry that underpins Wales’ economy.

The programme also provides free careers resources and engagement activities for schools to deepen students’ insight into the sector.

These include interactive workshops, industry visits and mentorship schemes coordinated by Food & Drink Skills Wales.

Education officials say the initiative aligns with national goals to increase apprenticeship uptake and address skills shortages in key growth areas.

Early feedback from participating schools suggests the guide is filling a previously unmet need for clear, sector‑wide information.

By consolidating data on routes into the food and drink industry, the booklet aims to help pupils make informed decisions about their future pathways.

With the guide now in circulation, the Welsh Government expects a measurable rise in student interest and enrolment in related courses over the coming academic year.