Test shows Newport’s £1.8bn M4 alternative adds 57% travel time

The test was carried out on a Wednesday morning by a regular Cardiff‑Newport commuter who normally reaches the Argus office off Junction 24 of the M4 in about half…

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Infrastructure Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 4:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A trial of the Welsh Government’s proposed “Blue Route” around Newport has shown the £1.8 billion scheme could add nearly an hour to a typical commuter’s journey.

The test was carried out on a Wednesday morning by a regular Cardiff‑Newport commuter who normally reaches the Argus office off Junction 24 of the M4 in about half an hour.

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Leaving Cardiff at roughly 8.30 am, the driver followed the suggested alternative, exiting the motorway at Junction 28 and joining the A48 Southern Distributor Road and the A4810 Steelworks Access Road.

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Google Maps had estimated the usual M4 trip at 33 minutes, but the “Blue Route” required navigating a series of lane splits, roundabouts and traffic lights that are not present on the motorway.

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Despite the relatively quiet traffic conditions that morning, the driver encountered queues and stand‑still traffic at several junctions, extending the journey to 47 minutes.

The 17‑minute increase represents a 57 percent rise in travel time compared with the standard M4 commute.

The “Blue Route” proposal envisions upgrading the A48 and A4810 into urban dual carriageways with redesigned junctions and higher speed limits, aiming to divert roughly six per cent of M4 traffic.

Welsh Government figures suggest the project would take about eight years to complete, with an estimated cost of £1.8 billion.

Transport planners argue that the new dual carriageways would provide a viable alternative for drivers seeking to avoid motorway congestion.

However, the on‑the‑ground test highlighted practical challenges that could deter widespread adoption.

Lane‑changing was frequent, and the driver had to constantly check signage to stay on the correct route – a task that could prove confusing for drivers unfamiliar with the area.

“The amount of lane‑changing and the number of junctions would make the route difficult to navigate for many motorists, especially those in larger vehicles,” the commuter noted after the trial.

Safety concerns were also raised, with the driver warning that the complex network of junctions could increase the risk of accidents if traffic volumes rose sharply.

Current traffic models predict modest reductions in M4 congestion, but the test suggests that the alternative must be both reliable and straightforward to attract a significant shift in driver behaviour.

Local residents have previously expressed frustration with roadworks and junction closures in the Newport area, adding another layer of public scrutiny to the project.

The Welsh Government has not yet confirmed a timetable for the “Blue Route” upgrades, but the scheme remains a key element of its broader strategy to improve east‑west connectivity.

Transport analysts will likely monitor the project’s progress closely, weighing the financial outlay against the potential benefits of reduced motorway traffic.

For now, the commuter’s experience serves as a practical reminder that any new route must deliver time savings and ease of use to compete with the established M4 corridor.