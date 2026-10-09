Over 100 alpacas to visit Welshpool for free alpaca show

The free‑entry event will be staged at the market’s Buttington Cross site, where families, animal enthusiasts and local visitors can mingle with the South American‑origin herd.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 9, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

More than 100 alpacas are set to descend on Welshpool Livestock Market this Saturday, October 10, for the inaugural Welsh Alpaca Show.

The free‑entry event will be staged at the market’s Buttington Cross site, where families, animal enthusiasts and local visitors can mingle with the South American‑origin herd.

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Organisers have invited alpaca owners and breeders from across Wales and the wider United Kingdom to bring their animals for a day of exhibition, competition and public education.

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Attendees will be able to approach the gentle creatures up close, learn about their fibre, temperament and the growing hobby of alpaca keeping.

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In addition to the animal displays, the programme includes craft stalls showcasing alpaca‑related products and spinning demonstrations that highlight the softness of alpaca fleece.

The market café will remain open throughout the day, offering refreshments for those who wish to linger.

Alpacas, native to the high Andes of Peru, Bolivia and Chile, have seen a surge in popularity among British hobby farmers over the past decade.

Breeders cite the animals’ calm disposition, low‑maintenance care and valuable fleece as key attractions.

Fibre from alpacas is prized for its warmth, lightweight feel and hypo‑allergenic qualities, making it a sought‑after material for luxury knitwear.

Welsh Alpaca Show co‑ordinator Rhys Morgan said the event aims to raise the profile of the species and support local breeders.

“We want to give the public a chance to meet alpacas they might only see on television or in magazines,” he explained.

He added that the show also provides a platform for owners to compare breeding practices and showcase prize‑winning animals.

The show follows a series of similar events in England and Scotland, reflecting a broader trend of niche livestock exhibitions gaining traction in rural communities.

Local councillor Megan Hughes welcomed the influx of visitors, noting the potential boost to the town’s weekend economy.

“Welshpool’s market is a hub for the community, and events like this draw families from surrounding areas, supporting local traders and cafés,” she said.

Security and crowd management will be overseen by Powys County Council officers, ensuring a safe environment for both animals and people.

Veterinary support will be on hand throughout the day to monitor the health of the herd and address any concerns.

Entry to the Welsh Alpaca Show is free, with organisers encouraging early arrival to avoid congestion at the main entrance.

Parking facilities at the market will be available on a first‑come, first‑served basis, with additional spaces on nearby streets for those travelling by car.

Public transport links include regular bus services from Welshpool town centre to the market site, making the event accessible for those without private transport.

Organisers have also arranged for a designated children’s area, where younger visitors can engage in alpaca‑themed crafts and educational activities.

The show is expected to attract a diverse crowd, from seasoned alpaca breeders to curious school groups seeking a hands‑on learning experience.

Local schools have already expressed interest in arranging field trips, citing the educational value of learning about animal husbandry and sustainable fibre production.

Alpaca owners will have the opportunity to enter their animals in a range of categories, including best fleece, most obedient, and overall best‑presented.

Winners will receive ribbons and a modest cash prize, with the top‑scoring alpaca earning a place in the national ranking for the upcoming British Alpaca Association competition.

The Welsh Alpaca Show forms part of a broader initiative by Powys County Council to promote rural tourism and diversify the region’s cultural calendar.

By spotlighting a unique and growing interest in alpaca keeping, the event hopes to cement Welshpool’s reputation as a vibrant hub for agricultural and community gatherings.

Visitors are advised to check the market’s official website for any last‑minute updates on timings or weather‑related adjustments.