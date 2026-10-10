Ceredigion Council warns AI‑generated complaints may mislead

The new clause follows an internal review that identified a rise in complaints drafted with the assistance of generative AI tools, prompting the council to act before misinformation…

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 7:20 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Ceredigion County Council has amended its complaints policy to flag the growing use of artificial intelligence in resident submissions, warning that AI‑generated complaints can be misleading or incorrect.

The new clause follows an internal review that identified a rise in complaints drafted with the assistance of generative AI tools, prompting the council to act before misinformation spreads.

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Council documents state the technology can produce “false or unsupported claims”, particularly when complainants cite legislation that does not apply in Wales.

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Examples include references to English statutes or regulations from other UK nations, despite Welsh law differing on many matters.

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In the revised policy the council acknowledges that “many complainants” are submitting information assisted, partially or wholly, by generative AI.

While residents remain entitled to use AI when preparing correspondence, officials stress the importance of verifying any AI‑produced material before it is sent.

“Residents should check the accuracy of any AI‑generated content to avoid incorrect information or misinterpretations,” the policy advises.

The AI warning forms part of a broader overhaul of the council’s complaints, Freedom of Information (FOI) and Environmental Information Regulations policies.

A report presented to Cabinet on 6 October highlighted that the existing documents were overdue for revision and needed to reflect current legislation, organisational structures and working practices.

Among the changes, the period allowed for acknowledging FOI requests has been extended from two working days to five, giving officers more time to co‑ordinate responses when large numbers of requests arrive on high‑profile issues.

The council assures that requests will still be acknowledged promptly, despite the longer window.

No formal public consultation was undertaken on the revised policies, but the council notes its Complaints and FOI Team engages directly with complainants and information requesters.

Cabinet was asked to approve the updated documents at its meeting on Tuesday, and the changes were formally adopted.

Council leaders said the amendment aims to protect both the authority and the public from the unintended consequences of rapidly advancing AI technology.

They added that the measure does not prohibit the use of AI, but rather encourages responsible use and fact‑checking to maintain the integrity of the complaints process.

Local residents and community groups have been informed of the new policy via the council’s website and an email bulletin sent to registered users.

The council will monitor the impact of the AI clause over the coming months, with plans to review its effectiveness and adjust guidance as necessary.