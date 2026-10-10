Crickhowell High School denounces misleading closure report

The school rebuts claims of a campaign to save it, calling the Abergavenny Chronicle story inaccurate and sensationalist.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 7:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Crickhowell High School has launched a formal protest against a story published by the Abergavenny Chronicle that suggested a campaign was under way to save the school from closure.

The newspaper’s report, titled “All Powys councillors will have a final vote on school closures in the county”, featured a photograph of the school and a caption implying a rescue effort, despite the school’s own statements to the contrary.

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Local Democracy Reporter Elgan Hearn wrote that “From now on, all Powys councillors will have a vote on decisions to close schools in the county.” But the details of the changes that need to be written into Powys County Council’s constitution will need to come back before councillors at a future meeting for ratification.”

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He added that “At a council meeting on Thursday, October 8, Independent opposition councillors put forward a motion that the final decision on any school closure should be made at a full council meeting, and not by the cabinet.”

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The article continued, noting “This follows warnings from council chiefs that more primary schools need to be closed.” In July, Powys council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet agreed to start the legal process to close Gladestry at the end of August 2027.

A consultation is currently taking place on the proposal, which is set to end on October 26.”

“This is not a motion about one school, community or whether school reorganisation should take place.” It is a motion about democratic accountability.

Schools are the hearts of the community, places where children learn, staff dedicate their careers, and where families build lasting connections. When a school closes, the impact can be felt for decades.

Following the council’s vote – 34 in favour, 21 against and one abstention – the newspaper’s Facebook post claimed a campaign had been launched to save Crickhowell High School, a claim the school says is wholly unfounded.

“Crickhowell High School is extremely disappointed by the misleading and wholly inaccurate report published by The Abergavenny Chronicle, which appears designed to generate alarm rather than inform the public.” Let us be absolutely clear: Crickhowell High School is not facing closure, and there is no campaign to ‘save’ the school from closure.

“Crickhowell High School is a thriving, successful school with approximately 950 learners and a strong record of academic achievement.” Our recent GCSE results demonstrate this success, with over 80% of learners achieving A*–C grades in a number of core subjects, alongside excellent A-level outcomes and high rates of progression to university.

“This is a school in a position of strength, not a school in need of saving.”

“We must also question the purpose of presenting this story in such a manner.” Whether intentional or otherwise, the effect is to create unnecessary anxiety among families, unsettle students and undermine confidence in a school that continues to deliver excellent educational outcomes.

Our staff work tirelessly to provide the highest standards of education, care and opportunity for our learners.

“We call upon the Abergavenny Chronicle to correct this post immediately, provide an accurate clarification and ensure that future reporting is based upon verified facts rather than sensationalist headlines.” Our students, families, staff and wider community deserve accurate, responsible journalism.

The school’s statement underscores its confidence in current performance and its refusal to entertain speculation about closure, urging the press to adhere to factual reporting standards.