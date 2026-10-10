Tenby holiday park cleared for 4G/5G mast

A 23‑metre Vodafone mast at Kiln Park in Tenby has been approved, promising stronger 4G and future 5G coverage for residents and visitors.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 6:45 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A 23‑metre mobile phone mast at Kiln Park, Haven Holiday Park in Tenby, has received planning approval, paving the way for stronger Vodafone 4G coverage and future 5G services across the coastal town and its hinterland.

Freshwave Facilities Limited, acting through agent Perry Williams Ltd, submitted the application to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park for a base‑station comprising a 23.14 m monopole, six antennas and ground‑based cabinets.

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The scheme will be installed on a managed amenity grassland area adjacent to the park’s outdoor swimming pool and children’s play zone, with the existing play equipment slated for relocation.

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Tenby Town Council formally backed the proposal, citing the need to address “persistent not‑spots” of mobile coverage that have hampered both residents and the tourism‑driven economy.

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“Freshwave are a neutral host provider who work to provide infrastructure for operators to share around the UK.”

The statement aligns the project with the national strategy that encourages denser networks to meet the bandwidth demands of 5G, positioning neutral hosts as key facilitators.

Freshwave argues the mast will deliver improved 2G, 4G and 5G signals, ensuring Vodafone customers can access the latest mobile technologies now available.

It adds that the installation will respond to rising data traffic as newer services drive greater demand for high‑speed connectivity.

An officer’s report highlighted the location’s suitability, noting it sits on “managed amenity grassland adjacent to the existing outdoor swimming pool and children’s play area within the holiday park.”

The report further observed that “the chosen location utilises an already developed part of the holiday park, avoids intrusion into undeveloped coastal landscape, and benefits from the containment provided by surrounding buildings and mature vegetation.”

“Overall, the proposal represents an appropriate and proportionate form of telecommunications infrastructure that successfully balances the operational need for enhanced digital connectivity with the statutory purposes of the National Park.”

Planners approved the application subject to conditions that safeguard the visual character of the park and ensure the relocated play area meets safety standards.

A separate 4G/5G mast proposal at The Salterns in Tenby was rejected after a cabinet exceeded permitted development size limits, underscoring the scrutiny applied to new telecom structures within the park.

With approval secured, Freshwave expects the mast to be erected later this year, delivering a measurable uplift in signal strength across the 2100 MHz band and reducing call drops for thousands of users.

The development marks a significant step in the national push for network densification, promising tangible benefits for Tenby’s residents, businesses and the seasonal influx of visitors who rely on reliable mobile connectivity.