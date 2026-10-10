Council reviews fencing plan for Abersychan 3G pitch

Torfaen Council examines a proposal for ball‑stop fencing and netting around the £2m 3G pitch at Abersychan Comprehensive, with public comments due by 22 Oct.

Photo credit: Cwmbran Life

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department is reviewing an application to erect three‑metre‑tall ball‑stop fencing and two‑metre‑high netting around the £2 million 3G pitch at Abersychan Comprehensive School.

The artificial grass rugby and football pitch, part of a wider sports‑facility upgrade, opened to pupils in April 2025 after the council secured funding from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

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At the same time, the school’s existing netball courts were refurbished, creating a modern hub for both school and community sport.

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Following a request from the school to prevent balls from leaving the courts, the council has asked for permission to install the fencing along the touchline that runs parallel to the back gardens of homes on Ffrwyd Road.

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In addition, the proposal includes two‑metre‑high netting fitted to the existing fence behind the goals at the Frwyd Road end of the four netball courts.

A council spokeswoman said: “The application has been made following a request from the school to stop balls leaving the courts and pitches.”

When planning permission was granted in June 2024, councillors were informed that the steel‑mesh fencing would vary in height, reaching a maximum of five metres behind each goal end with three‑metre‑high netting above it.

The fencing is intended to protect neighbouring properties while allowing uninterrupted play for the school’s rugby, football and netball activities.

Local residents have expressed mixed feelings, with some welcoming the safety measures and others concerned about the visual impact of a five‑metre‑high barrier.

The planning department has opened a consultation period, inviting comments from the public until Thursday, 22 October.

Members of the community can submit observations in writing or attend a council‑held meeting where the proposal will be discussed.

Torfaen’s education department highlighted that the 3G surface is available for hire to the wider community, including evenings and weekends, since July 2025.

Since its launch, the pitch has hosted school fixtures, local club matches and regional tournaments, drawing regular use from youth teams across the borough.

Council officials note that the shared‑prosperity‑fund investment replaced an older artificial surface that had reached the end of its service life.

The new 3G pitch meets the latest FIFA and World Rugby standards, offering a durable, all‑weather playing surface.

Local sports clubs have praised the upgrade, citing improved training conditions and reduced cancellations due to weather.

However, the proposed fencing will encroach on the back gardens of several houses on Ffrwyd Road, prompting a handful of homeowners to request a review of the fence’s exact placement.

The council’s planning officer has confirmed that the design will incorporate access gates for maintenance and emergency services.

Environmental assessments indicate that the steel‑mesh and netting will have a minimal impact on local wildlife, with the structure allowing small birds to pass through.

Should the application be approved, installation is expected to commence in early 2026, with completion targeted before the start of the 2026‑27 school term.

The council will publish a final decision on its website after the consultation period closes and all objections have been considered.

Stakeholders are urged to submit their views promptly to ensure they are reflected in the council’s final assessment.