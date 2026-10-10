Llanddewi Brefi road closure forces 20‑mile diversion

Ceredigion Council’s U1516 closure adds 20 miles to journeys, extending travel times by up to 40 minutes for motorists and locals.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 2:10 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Motorists travelling the U1516 near Llanddewi Brefi have been hit with a compulsory diversion after Ceredigion County Council imposed a temporary prohibition on through traffic.

The restriction, which took effect on 1 October, is part of a highway refurbishment programme aimed at upgrading the stretch of road that runs through the village.

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According to the council’s notice, the closure will remain in force until the works are completed, although no definitive finish date has been announced.

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Westbound drivers are now required to turn north at Soar y Mynydd, joining the C1240 before heading west to the B4343 at Tregaron.

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From Tregaron, traffic is directed south along the B4343, passing through the outskirts of Llanddewi Brefi before re‑entering the U1516 and continuing east towards the work site.

The alternative route adds roughly 20 miles to the journey, a distance that could translate into an extra 40 minutes of travel time under normal conditions.

Local residents have expressed concern that the added distance may disrupt daily commutes, school runs and the delivery of goods to nearby farms.

Business owners in the village, many of whom rely on passing trade, anticipate a dip in customer numbers while the diversion is active.

Pedestrian access along the closed section of the U1516 will be maintained throughout the refurbishment, the council confirmed.

Emergency services have been briefed on the new routing and will continue to operate without delay, according to statements from the county’s fire and rescue team.

Public transport operators have adjusted their timetables to accommodate the longer journey, with bus drivers receiving updated route maps at the start of the week.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel, check the latest traffic information before setting off and consider alternative modes of transport where possible.

Heavy goods vehicles are required to follow the same diversion, with the council urging drivers of larger loads to be particularly cautious on the narrow sections of the C1240 and B4343.

Local authorities have installed temporary signage at key junctions to guide drivers along the new path and to warn of the increased travel distance.

Roadwork crews are working in shifts to minimise disruption, with most activity scheduled for daylight hours to reduce the impact on night‑time traffic.

Residents have been invited to submit any concerns or suggestions to the council’s dedicated roadworks hotline, which operates from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays.

The council’s refurbishment plan includes resurfacing the road surface, improving drainage and installing new safety barriers to enhance long‑term reliability.

While the diversion is expected to cause inconvenience, officials stress that the upgrades are essential for maintaining safe and efficient travel across the region.

Transport planners have highlighted that the U1516 serves as a vital link between the northern and southern parts of Ceredigion, making the temporary closure a significant logistical challenge.

As the works progress, the council will issue further updates through its website and local news outlets, ensuring that motorists remain informed of any changes to the diversion route.

Travellers are reminded that the diversion is mandatory and that attempting to bypass the closure could result in fines or penalties under the temporary traffic order.

With the refurbishment set to continue for several weeks, the community is urged to exercise patience and cooperate with the temporary traffic arrangements.