Kevin Allen to host Twin Town screening in Milford Haven

Director Kevin Allen returns to Wales for a special Twin Town showing at the Torch Theatre, part of a national cinema tour celebrating Welsh film heritage.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Captain Huw Vaughan (Maritime & Coastal Affairs Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 2:24 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Director Kevin Allen will appear at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Friday 16 October for a special screening of his 1997 cult comedy Twin Town, followed by a live question‑and‑answer session.

The event forms the latest stop on a ten‑venue Welsh cinema tour marking 130 years of film in Wales, giving audiences a chance to revisit a film that has become an unlikely national favourite.

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Twin Town, Allen’s feature‑film debut, was released in April 1997 and quickly earned a reputation for its raw humour and unflinching portrayal of Swansea life.

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The film stars real‑life brothers Rhys and Llŷr Ifans as the chaotic brothers Jeremy and Julian Lewis, whose petty crimes spiral into a violent feud with a wealthy local businessman.

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Its storyline weaves together car theft, drug use, crooked police officers and a relentless quest for compensation after their father is injured at work.

Supporting cast members include Dougray Scott, William Thomas, Huw Ceredig and Dorien Thomas, adding further depth to the film’s gritty, off‑beat world.

Since its release, Twin Town has been recognised by the British Film Institute as one of ten great films set in Wales, cementing its place in the country’s cinematic heritage.

The film’s distinctive characters, uncompromising language and irreverent view of Welsh life have helped it retain a devoted following nearly three decades after its original run.

Allen’s connection to Pembrokeshire runs deeper than the upcoming screening; in 2014 he directed an adaptation of Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood, filmed in Solva with local extras and the village harbour as key locations.

The Milford Haven showing arrives as Twin Town approaches its 30th anniversary, offering long‑time fans a nostalgic trip back to the late 1990s and introducing younger audiences to its enduring appeal.

Audiences will be able to hear directly from Allen about the film’s chaotic production, the challenges of portraying Swansea’s seafront streets, and the lasting impact of its controversial humour.

The Torch Theatre, situated on St Peter’s Road, has hosted a range of cultural events and will provide a fitting backdrop for the film’s gritty aesthetic.

Organisers describe the tour as a celebration of Welsh filmmaking, highlighting both historic milestones and contemporary voices across the nation’s cinema landscape.

Tickets for the Milford Haven screening are available through the theatre’s official channels, with the event open to audiences aged 18 and over in line with the film’s certification.

Kevin Allen’s appearance promises a rare insight into one of Wales’s most iconic cult films, reinforcing the enduring relevance of Twin Town within the country’s cultural narrative.