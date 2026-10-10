Minister insists third Menai bridge will be built—but warns it could take a decade

The minister said the new route, planned to run east of the existing Britannia Bridge, could cost around £670 million.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 2:45 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper visited Menai Bridge on Wednesday to reaffirm the Welsh Government’s pledge to deliver a third crossing over the Menai Strait.

The minister said the new route, planned to run east of the existing Britannia Bridge, could cost around £670 million.

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He warned that, despite the commitment, the project is unlikely to be completed for another eight to ten years.

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“I may not be the one cutting the ribbon in eight to 10 years time, but I can say, we are committed to developing the third bridge,” Hooper told reporters.

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Hooper acknowledged the frustration felt by residents of Ynys Môn and mainland North Wales who endure regular disruption when the two current bridges are closed.

He added that the previous Labour‑led administration had backed a new crossing eight years ago at an estimated £400 million, a pledge later abandoned under the current government.

“The previous government could not make it happen but when we make a decision, we stick to it,” the deputy minister said.

Hooper met Anglesey County Council leader Gary Pritchard at a viewing point between Menai Bridge and Llanfair‑pwll, where the two existing structures dominate the horizon.

“In the meantime, we need to make sure the bridges are working effectively,” Hooper said, urging measures to discourage overweight vehicles from using the 200‑year‑old Menai Suspension Bridge.

He confirmed an incident earlier this month when a lorry ignored a red light, forcing an immediate closure of the suspension bridge and causing gridlock on the Britannia Bridge.

Practical resilience measures under discussion for the Britannia Bridge include wind deflectors, variable speed limits and operational improvements to keep traffic moving.

Council leader Pritchard described the minister’s visit as “good to see” and stressed the need for realistic expectations.

“We have long had concerns over the resilience of both crossings, especially since we are now having harsher winters,” he said.

“But we have to be realistic, it is going to take eight to ten years.” But the announcement this week was good news for us.

They are fulfilling a commitment and we are full of confidence that we will see a third bridge.”

Pritchard added that the council is pushing for the Menai Suspension Bridge to reopen in the spring, hoping to alleviate pressure on the Britannia Bridge in the short term.

Design work, environmental assessments, business case development and statutory approvals remain outstanding, meaning the timeline could stretch to a decade before the new structure is operational.

Hooper urged patience while the groundwork proceeds, noting that cross‑party support and backing from council leaders provide a positive foundation for the project.

“It is exciting to be at the beginning of the new project with cross‑party support and positive backing from council leaders,” the deputy minister said.

Transport officials say the third bridge will ultimately improve connectivity for commuters, tourists and freight traffic, but the immediate focus remains on bolstering the resilience of the existing crossings.

“The resilience of the existing crossings remains a key challenge for communities, businesses and travellers,” Hooper warned, highlighting the need for ongoing maintenance and operational upgrades.

As the Welsh Government moves forward, the promise of a third Menai bridge stands as a long‑term investment in North Wales infrastructure, albeit one that will require sustained commitment over the coming years.

Stakeholders await further details on the project’s progression, with the next phases expected to involve detailed design and extensive public consultation.

In the interim, authorities will continue to monitor traffic patterns and enforce weight restrictions to protect the historic suspension bridge while work on the new crossing advances.

“We are pushing for the bridges to be as resilient as possible,” Pritchard said, concluding the discussion on a hopeful note for Anglesey’s transport future.

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