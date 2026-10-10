Memorial ride honours Pembrokeshire blood‑bike volunteer Andrew Rogers

Riders gather at Haverfordwest Airport for a tribute ride to remember Andrew Rogers, highlighting the vital work of blood‑bike volunteers across Wales.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 1:08 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Riders will assemble at Haverfordwest Airport at 10.30am on Sunday, 11 October, before setting off for a memorial ride to Crig Glas Country House in tribute to blood‑bike volunteer Andrew Rogers.

The route, which follows the A48 corridor, is intended to bring together motorcyclists, family members and supporters to honour the 61‑year‑old Hayscastle resident who lost his life in a collision on New Year’s Day.

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Rogers died on 29 December 2025 after his bike was struck near Llanddarog while he was on duty transporting urgent medical supplies for the NHS.

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His death prompted an outpouring of sympathy across Pembrokeshire, with local officials, emergency services and fellow volunteers highlighting the hazards faced by those who deliver blood, samples and essential medication outside normal working hours.

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“He was a committed volunteer who cared deeply about helping other people,” his family said, describing his dedication to the blood‑bike service and his involvement in street pastoral work within the farming community.

Blood‑bike schemes operate across Wales, using volunteers to move time‑critical medical items between hospitals, clinics and ambulance stations, often navigating rural roads at night or in adverse weather.

Organisers of the memorial ride stress that the event is a chance to remember Rogers’ contribution and to raise awareness of the vital role played by unpaid riders who support the NHS.

Participants are asked to check the latest information with the event coordinators before setting off, as routes and timings may be altered for safety reasons.

Local police have confirmed that traffic management will be in place along the planned stretch of the A48 to ensure a smooth flow for both the ride and regular commuters.

Medical services will be on standby at the start point, with first‑aid volunteers positioned at key waypoints along the journey.

The ride will conclude at Crig Glas Country House, where a brief ceremony is planned to allow families and fellow riders to share memories of Rogers.

Representatives from Blood Bikes Wales, the umbrella body for volunteer blood‑bike schemes, will be present to speak about the organisation’s work and the ongoing need for community support.

“The loss of Andrew has reminded us all how essential these volunteers are,” a Blood Bikes Wales spokesperson said, adding that the movement relies on public goodwill and donations to maintain its fleet of motorcycles and equipment.

Rogers, who had been a familiar sight on the roads of Pembrokeshire for several years, was also known for his involvement in local farming circles, often offering assistance during harvests and community events.

His dual role as a blood‑bike rider and a pastoral volunteer highlighted the interconnected nature of rural community service in the county.

County Council officials have pledged to review road safety measures on the A48 following the incident, citing concerns raised by the family and the wider volunteer network.

The memorial ride is expected to draw dozens of participants, with many riders planning to wear black leathers and display a white ribbon in memory of Rogers.

Local businesses have offered to provide refreshments at the finish point, though no commercial sponsorship is attached to the event.

Organisers remind riders that the journey is a tribute, not a competition, and ask that all participants observe speed limits and wear appropriate protective gear.

Community groups across Pembrokeshire have expressed their support for the ride, viewing it as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of selfless service that Rogers embodied.

The event will be documented by volunteers, with photographs and footage to be shared on social media platforms to further highlight the work of blood‑bike volunteers.

As the sun sets over the Pembrokeshire countryside, the ride aims to leave a lasting impression of gratitude for those who risk their lives to keep vital medical supplies moving.