Water ban lifts, but calls grow for Pembrokeshire supply upgrades

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 3:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A temporary hose‑pipe ban that covered roughly 33,000 homes and businesses in north Pembrokeshire has been lifted, but Plaid Cymru Senedd members are using the episode to press for a long‑overdue upgrade of the region’s water network.

The emergency restriction, imposed on 19 July and eased on 4 September, applied to the villages of Crymych, Llanfyrnach and Nevern, as well as surrounding communities in Ceredigion and north Carmarthenshire.

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Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said the ban was triggered by an unusually hot summer that pushed demand for treated drinking water beyond the capacity of parts of the local supply system.

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While the company highlighted healthy raw‑water resources and full reservoir levels, it warned that the challenge lay in treating, storing and moving sufficient volumes quickly enough.

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During the ban, crews worked treatment plants at full output, repaired leaks and deployed tankers to vulnerable points in the network.

Welsh Water added that customers’ reduced consumption helped restore treated‑water storage, allowing the restrictions to be lifted on 4 September.

Senedd members Anna Nicholl and Kerry Ferguson have now drawn attention to a 2005 engineering report on the South/Mid Ceredigion Water Supply Scheme, which flagged summer shortfalls and projected a 25‑year rise in demand.

The scheme, conceived to bolster capacity, proposed expanding the Strata Florida treatment works from eight to 13 million litres a day, enlarging the Teifi Valley trunk main and tapping additional supplies from Claerwen Reservoir.

Neither the report nor subsequent statements confirm whether those upgrades were fully implemented, but the document demonstrates that pressure on supplies during peak periods was recognised well before this year’s ban.

In a statement on 9 October, Ms Nicholl said the disruption had caused understandable frustration among households and businesses.

She added that changing weather patterns were adding strain to infrastructure designed decades ago.

Ms Ferguson echoed the call for accountability, noting that residents in south Ceredigion and north Pembrokeshire were entitled to question why supply problems persisted after earlier warnings.

Both MSs highlighted reports of burst pipes that left households without water for extended periods during the summer, underscoring the fragility of the existing system.

Welsh Water, in its response to the lifted ban, pointed to ongoing operational work, including leak repairs and the re‑balancing of water flows across the network.

The company maintained that there are currently no hose‑pipe restrictions in its operating area and that storage levels have recovered.

However, the political intervention shifts the focus from the short‑term emergency response to a broader debate about the long‑term resilience of the water supply in west Wales.

Industry analysts note that climate‑driven demand spikes and ageing infrastructure are converging, making the case for substantial capital investment increasingly compelling.

Local councils and community groups have also begun to lobby for a clearer timetable on upgrades, citing the 2005 scheme as a benchmark for needed capacity.

As summer temperatures rise again, the pressure on the network is expected to intensify, prompting calls for decisive action before another restriction becomes necessary.