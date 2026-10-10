Pembrokeshire young farmers gear up for county Eisteddfod

Two‑day bilingual showcase in Crymych and Haverfordwest sees young farmers compete in music, art and literature.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 3:18 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Young farmers from across Pembrokeshire will converge for a two‑day bilingual showcase of music, performance and creative competition at the county YFC Eisteddfod. The opening night takes place at Ysgol Bro Preseli in Crymych on Friday 16 October, with a programme running from 18:00 to 22:00.

Saturday 17 October sees the event shift to Haverfordwest High School for a full day of contests, scheduled from 09:30 until 23:30. Pembrokeshire Young Farmers’ Clubs describe the Eisteddfod as one of its largest cultural exhibitions, highlighting the breadth of talent among its members.

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Participants are expected to display equal confidence on stage, with a pen or paintbrush, as they do in agricultural pursuits. The agenda blends traditional and contemporary stage entertainment with competitions in literature, prose, visual art, cookery and craft.

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Each club across the county will have the chance to celebrate Welsh language and culture while vying for honours. Particular attention will focus on whether Eglwyswrw or Fishguard can claim the overall county title outright this year.

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The two clubs shared the county crown in 2025, ending Fishguard’s four‑year solo run from 2021 to 2024. Both clubs entered the 2025 competition with heightened ambition after their joint victory.

Last November’s Wales YFC National Eisteddfod in Newtown saw Pembrokeshire finish second overall, behind Carmarthenshire. Fflur Haf James of Eglwyswrw YFC secured the prestigious Eisteddfod Crown at the national level.

That accolade underscores the stakes for local competitors seeking to follow a similar path. Winners of the county contests will be eligible to represent Pembrokeshire at Welsh and national stages.

Success at those levels offers young performers, writers and artists the opportunity to test their skills against peers from across the country. The event’s bilingual nature reflects the county’s commitment to preserving and promoting the Welsh language.

Organisers have not released ticket prices or detailed public admission arrangements on the official calendar. Potential attendees are advised to contact Pembrokeshire YFC directly for up‑to‑date information.

The county office can be reached on 01437 762639 for enquiries about attendance. Further details are also listed on the Pembrokeshire YFC events calendar.

Local schools and community groups have been encouraged to support the young participants. Volunteers from the county’s agricultural community will assist with logistics and stage management.

Transport links to Crymych and Haverfordwest are expected to accommodate the influx of visitors. Public parking facilities near both venues have been earmarked for event use.

Health and safety measures will be overseen by county officials to ensure a secure environment for all. The Eisteddfod’s programme includes a mix of folk music, contemporary bands and spoken‑word performances.

Art exhibitions will feature works ranging from traditional watercolours to modern mixed‑media pieces. Cookery contests will test participants’ ability to create dishes that honour Welsh culinary heritage.

Craft entries will showcase skills in weaving, pottery and traditional Welsh handicrafts. Literary categories will judge poetry, short stories and essays written in both Welsh and English.

Judging panels comprise experienced educators, artists and agricultural experts from across the county. Prizes will be awarded in each discipline, with the overall county title presented at the closing ceremony.

The event aims to foster a sense of community pride and encourage young people to engage with their cultural roots. Organisers hope the Eisteddfod will inspire future generations to sustain Pembrokeshire’s rich artistic and agricultural traditions.