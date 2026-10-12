Pembrokeshire hosts first youth poverty summit

Young people gathered at Pembrokeshire College to discuss poverty, share ideas and influence future policy.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Young people from across Pembrokeshire gathered at Pembrokeshire College on Thursday for the county’s inaugural Youth Poverty Summit.

The event, branded “Thrive.” Ffynnu.”, brought together pupils from local secondary schools, apprentices from training providers and students from the college itself.

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Organisers said previous summits have involved adult decision‑makers, but this year the focus shifted to giving young people a platform to describe what poverty means in their everyday lives.

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Throughout the day participants moved between interactive workshops, group activities and panel discussions designed to deepen their understanding of poverty’s impact.

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Director of Education Steven Richards‑Downes opened the summit, welcoming the diverse group and outlining the day’s agenda.

Senior Public Health Officer Liz Western then addressed the audience, highlighting the health implications of financial hardship for children and teenagers.

Joy Davies from Citizens Advice explained the legal and practical support available to families facing economic strain.

Sophie Buckley, Programme Manager for the Pembrokeshire Association for Voluntary Service’s Strengthening Communities programme, outlined local initiatives aimed at alleviating deprivation.

Young attendees were given ample opportunity to voice their own experiences, with many describing how limited resources affect schooling, nutrition and social participation.

Cabinet Member for Young People and the Well‑being of Future Generations, Cllr Marc Tierney, rounded off the day, thanking participants for their contributions.

“It was great to spend time with the young people and hear their thoughts and ideas.” “They had lots to say about what matters to them and what they think could make a difference.”

In his closing remarks, Cllr Tierney urged young Pembrokesters to be ambitious, encouraging them to make the most of educational opportunities and the support offered by the Pembrokeshire Youth Service.

The summit was co‑ordinated by the Children and Young People’s Rights Office (CYPRO), Public Health Wales and Pembrokeshire County Council.

CYPRO Officer Nadine Farmer praised the event’s constructive tone, noting that participants moved beyond merely identifying challenges.

“What was really positive was that they didn’t just talk about the challenges.” They came with ideas, suggestions and thoughts about what could make things better.

“The most important thing now is that we listen to what they have told us and use it to help shape what happens next.” If we want to make a difference, young people need to be part of those conversations and have a say in the decisions that affect them.

“Thank you to all of the young people who got involved, shared their thoughts, asked questions and made their voices heard.”

Attendees left the summit with a set of recommendations aimed at improving access to affordable transport, expanding free school meals and enhancing mental‑health support in schools.

Local authorities have pledged to review the suggestions and incorporate them into forthcoming policy discussions on youth welfare.

Organisers hope the summit will become an annual fixture, ensuring that the voices of Pembrokeshire’s younger residents continue to shape the county’s response to poverty.