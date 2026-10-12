Wales warned of rising flood risk after dry summer

Natural Resources Wales urges residents to prepare as Met Office forecasts wetter, windier autumn, highlighting community plans and new tidal scheme.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 10:00 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Wales is being urged to brace for flooding after a summer of drought and wildfires, with the Met Office forecasting wetter, windier and milder weather for the coming months.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says one in seven homes and businesses across the nation now face flood risk and has launched its annual Be Flood Ready campaign to prompt residents to check their exposure, sign up for free alerts and devise plans before severe weather arrives.

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Jeremy Parr, NRW’s head of flood and incident risk management, warned that communities are still coping with the aftermath of last winter’s storms as well as this summer’s extremes.

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“After a dry summer, flood risk may not be at the forefront of people’s minds, but the change in seasons can bring very different weather conditions very quickly,” he said.

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The Met Office’s outlook for autumn and early winter suggests that the prevailing pattern will be wetter and windier than average, although periods of dry, settled weather are still expected.

Sarah Davies, the Met Office’s head of environment and energy, cautioned that the forecast does not predict individual storms.

NRW stresses that while flood defences can lessen danger, they cannot eliminate it entirely and engineering schemes are not feasible everywhere.

The agency is urging communities to develop flood plans that identify local risks, outline support for vulnerable neighbours and set out practical steps for before, during and after a flood.

In Cardigan, residents have already drafted a plan for the stretch beside the River Teifi.

Jane Roche, who runs a café and fishmongers on the riverbank, helped coordinate the effort.

“Living and working beside the Teifi, flooding is something we’ve learned to live alongside for many years.” We’ve seen first‑hand the disruption it can cause for businesses, residents and visitors,” she said.

NRW is also proposing a tidal flood scheme for Cardigan that would protect around 90 properties.

The scheme would include a new flood wall, improvements along The Strand and the creation of intertidal habitat, aiming to shield homes, businesses and infrastructure along the river.

Residents across Wales can check their flood risk by postcode, register for free warnings and find advice on preparing a flood plan at naturalresources.wales/flooding.