Pembrokeshire women gather for menopause support at Newgale Beach

Women across Pembrokeshire meet at Newgale Beach for a nutrition and wellness retreat on World Menopause Day, featuring expert talks, yoga and optional sea dip.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 12, 2026 at 9:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Women from across Pembrokeshire will gather on Newgale Beach this Sunday, 18 October, for a day of conversation, nutrition and wellness timed to coincide with World Menopause Day.

The retreat is organised by menopause‑nutrition brand Peachie, whose four founders have built the programme around the idea of finding balance during the transition.

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Opening at 9.30 am, the event will begin with teas, coffees and introductions before moving into a nutrition session led by Ellen Picton, a registered nutritionist who runs Pembrokeshire‑based Healthaspire.

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Picton will focus on dietary considerations specific to menopause, offering practical advice that attendees can apply at home.

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Following the nutrition talk, menopause coach Karen Gibbard will facilitate a workshop designed to give each participant a personal takeaway, regardless of whether they are already experiencing symptoms.

The afternoon will shift to gentle movement, with yoga led by Remy Green, a local teacher with a decade of experience.

Participants will then have the option of a sea dip and a warming sauna session provided by Wild Water Sauna, both presented as optional restorative elements.

Peachie’s founders – Caroline, Sophie, Emma and Becky – launched the brand in 2023 after confronting a market saturated with capsules and conflicting advice.

They developed Peachie Toppings, hand‑baked blends of nuts and seeds, over two years in collaboration with universities and nutritionists.

Each 20 g serving contains a bespoke blend of 14 vitamins and minerals, including the full daily allowance of vitamin D and more than a third of the recommended magnesium intake.

The topping also provides over 3 g of protein, omega‑3 fatty acids and a high fibre content, positioning it as a simple nutritional aid for women navigating menopause.

“Finding your balance in menopause rarely comes from adding more rules.” For most of us, it comes from a few simple things done well and taking some time for ourselves.

The retreat is open to women at any stage of menopause, including those who are unsure whether they have begun the transition.

Organisers have designed the schedule so that attendees need not know anyone beforehand, though friends are welcome to join.

All participants will leave with a wellness goodie bag containing samples of Peachie Toppings and other small extras, as well as an invitation to remain part of the brand’s community.

Local health professionals have welcomed the initiative, noting that community‑focused events can reduce the isolation many women feel during menopause.

Newgale Beach, a popular coastal spot near St David’s, is expected to accommodate the modest crowd while adhering to any relevant health guidelines.

By providing a blend of expert advice, gentle activity and practical nutrition, the day aims to empower women to manage menopause with confidence and support.